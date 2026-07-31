NY Islanders Have Work To Do Cleaning up Inefficient Contracts
The New York Islanders haven’t had Mathieu Darche in place as their general manager for very long, but he has already made a major impact on the franchise.
Unfortunately, it isn’t for something positive. Since being hired in May of 2025, he has started turning over the roster, acquiring players who fit the vision he and the front office want for a winner, along with new head coach Peter DeBoer.
However, all of the biggest moves he has made thus far have negatively impacted the team in terms of contract efficiency. The Islanders are near the bottom of the league, coming in at No. 28, which is actually an improvement from the previous edition, where they were No. 29.
The only teams worse are the Calgary Flames, Chicago Blackhawks, Vancouver Canucks and San Jose Sharks. Yet, not even those teams have a claim to the most contracts receiving a near failing grade; that distinction belongs to New York.
Islanders have the most D-level contracts in NHL
“No team has more D-level deals than the Islanders. The worst part is that four of them came on Mathieu Darche’s first year on the job,” wrote Dom Luszczyszyn of The Athletic (subscription required), who put together the rankings.
That certainly isn’t the kind of start any general manager wants to get off to with a new team. Alexander Romanov received the worst grade of the bunch with a D. He agreed to an eight-year, $50 million extension as Darche’s first big move.
It is a deal the team has quickly come to regret as Romanov’s production on the ice plummeted before he suffered a season-ending injury. With a no-move clause set to kick in after the season, he has been the subject of trade rumors.
His -$18.8 million total surplus is the worst on the team. The second worst is Scott Mayfield, but his contract was in place before Darche took over.
Can Matheiu Darche make better deals in free agency?
However, the extension signed by Jean-Gabriel Pageau was completed by Darche, and that contract is a D+. As are the contracts of Ondrej Palat and Brayden Schenn, as both players were acquired in trades from the New Jersey Devils and St. Louis Blues, respectively, during the 2025-26 campaign.
It is far from ideal adding so many negative contracts to a ledger, but if there is one caveat, it is that the Islanders will have a ton of money to spend next offseason. There are a lot of expiring contracts coming off the books.
Some fans may see that as a scary endeavor given how poorly the extensions Darche has worked out thus far. But his signing of Matias Maccelli is viewed in a positive light in this model, which is encouraging.
Also, the team has arguably the best entry-level contract value in the NHL right now with defenseman Matthew Schaefer.