Peter BeBoer Leaned on Former Coach To Learn About NY Islanders
The New York Islanders made an unprecedented move near the end of the 2025-26 regular season when they fired head coach Patrick Roy.
Moving on from head coaches isn’t anything new in the NHL, but this situation was one that isn’t normally seen. Roy was fired with four games remaining in the regular season and wasn’t replaced by an interim head coach.
Instead, the Islanders were looking to get ahead of any other teams that would be looking for a new head coach. So, they hired the highly respected Peter DeBoer to take over immediately, coaching the team for the final four games of the campaign.
It was certainly a whirlwind. DeBoer was likely going to be a popular candidate in the coaching cycle, so New York pounced before losing him. It created something unlike what DeBoer had experienced before, and he revealed that he actually leaned on Roy for a crash course on the organization.
Peter DeBoer spoke to Patrick Roy about Islanders organization
“We’re a small fraternity,” DeBoer said in an interview with The Athletic (subscription required), via Peter Baugh. “There’s 32 jobs in the world for what we do at this level. I think there’s a lot of empathy amongst us for the situations we’re leaving and coming into.”
DeBoer certainly knows what Roy is going through to be fired. He was fired during the 2019-20 campaign by the San Jose Sharks after 33 games. But he didn’t last long as a coaching free agent, getting picked up by the Vegas Golden Knights for the final 22 games of their regular season before leading them to the Western Conference Finals.
This is certainly a different situation than the one with the Golden Knights or his most recent job with the Dallas Stars. Both of those organizations had Stanley Cup aspirations when DeBoer was brought aboard.
The Islanders aren’t quite at that level yet, but are hoping their new head coach can help them get there. Right now, the goal is to make the playoffs in 2027 after missing the postseason the previous two years.
Islanders are in great hands with Peter DeBoer
One of the most successful playoff coaches in NHL history, DeBoer will hopefully be able to elevate the team to those heights. He has identified areas that need to be addressed, such as the power play, to have more success on the ice.
While he didn’t go over player specifics with Roy, saying everyone will have a clean slate under him, it was certainly beneficial to talk to his predecessor and get the lay of the land and how the organization runs.
Coaching with the New Jersey Devils for four seasons, DeBoer has an idea of how things are in the northeast, but handling the New York market on Long Island is a completely different beast, and hopefully Roy set him up as well as possible to handle it.