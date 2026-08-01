Peter DeBoer Is a Fan of This NY Islanders Prospect Who Could Push for Spot
Expectations are on the rise for the New York Islanders with Peter DeBoer taking over as the team’s head coach.
He took over for Patrick Roy, who was fired with four games remaining in the 2025-26 regular season. A major reason for the change was the inconsistency the team played with. DeBoer is tasked with bringing structure to a team that is anchored by cornerstone defenseman Matthew Schaefer.
He is as good a building block as there is in the NHL. Every roster decision the Islanders make will have him in mind, and rightfully so. However, he is far from the only young building block that the organization is excited for.
And others have been flying under the radar but could get a shot under DeBoer not previously provided to them. One player to keep an eye on in that regard is Liam Foudy. As shared by Stefan Rosner of The Elmonters, he is someone who possesses the kind of skill that the head coach is looking for: speed.
Liam Foudy is name to keep eye on for Islanders
“Liam Foudy got the opportunity, alongside Victor Eklund, to play in Game 82, and I think Pete DeBoer really likes the speed he brings and the way he pressures on the forecheck,” Rosner wrote.
A first-round pick, No. 18 overall in the 2018 NHL Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets, Foudy has 105 games of NHL experience under his belt. However, 62 of those games came during the 2023-23 campaign, and he has played in only 15 games since.
He signed with New York as a free agent on July 10, 2024. That season, he got into two games with the Islanders, and as Rosner noted, he got into only one this past campaign, appearing in the finale alongside top prospect Victor Eklund.
Liam Foudy has earned opportunity with performance
Foudy was productive this past season, earning that promotion for the last contest of the regular season. He recorded 47 points, which was a career high for a single season at the AHL level. 26 goals were scored, which were a single-season high, and he handed out 21 assists.
Foudy does things that DeBoer likes and requires from the players so that his teams can succeed at the highest level in his system. Given his impressive track record, it shouldn’t take long for players to buy in.
Given how well he performed last season, Foudy should be given a chance to make the team out of training camp. He is someone who has pedigree as a former first-round pick and is already catching the attention of the coaching staff for his style of play.