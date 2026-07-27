Predicting Simon Holmstrom's Stats for NY Islanders Next Season
The New York Islanders will be getting set for the start of the regular season in the coming months, and this is a team that will be hoping some of their young talent continues to develop.
While the offseason is still ongoing, it has been fairly quiet for the Islanders in terms of making moves. This is a team that is building for the future, and general manager Mathieu Darche seemingly wanted to reset a little bit.
During the summer, he elected to let captain Anders Lee walk in free agency. At 35 years old and landing a three-year deal, that decision will likely be the right choice.
Even though their cap space isn’t great right now, the Islanders are hoping to have about $40 million next summer, and that will present them with a great chance to improve.
While this summer might have been a bit quiet, the team will be hoping to see some improvements. There is a lot of young talent on the roster, and how much they can develop will be key. One player who the Islanders will be hoping to see have a big year is 25-year-old Simon Holmstrom. As he gets set for his fifth year in the NHL, here is what his stats might look like.
Predicting Simon Holmstrom’s Stats
Prediction: 47 Points, 24 goals, 23 assists
After a breakout season in the 2024-25 campaign, hopes were high that Holmstrom was going to be able to take another step forward last year. Unfortunately, that really didn’t occur.
In 79 games, he totaled 41 points with 19 goals and 22 assists. While it wasn’t a bad season in terms of production, it wasn’t the leap that they were expecting to see.
Now, as he enters his fifth year with New York, he is going to be motivated for a big year as a restricted free agent.
Since Peter DeBoer will be getting his first full season with the team next year, it’s a bit hard to predict what the lines are going to be for the Islanders. However, especially if Mathew Barzal is going to be playing center, Holmstrom could find himself as a top six winger for New York.
Whether it be Bo Horvat or Barzal in the middle for him, he would be in a good position to succeed. These stats certainly seem to be a realistic number for him to reach next year, and the Islanders would love to see him get close to the 25-goal mark.