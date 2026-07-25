Predicting What Bo Horvat's Stats Will Be Next Season for NY Islanders
The New York Islanders are getting set for next season, and after a pretty solid campaign in which they came up just short of making the playoffs, expectations for the team will be high.
Coming off an interesting year in which they totaled 91 points and missed the playoffs, the Islanders also fired their head coach, Patrick Roy, with just four games to go.
As the new regime tries to implement what they want, Mathieu Darche elected to bring in the well-respected and very successful Peter DeBoer. With a new coach in place for next season who has a long history of success, that will be the goal for New York next year.
However, this offseason was mostly a quiet one for the team with not a lot of moves to improve. The Islanders saw their captain Anders Lee leave in free agency, and while the signing of Matias Maccelli could be a good value addition, it doesn’t move the needle a ton.
Now, as the team prepares for next year, one player that will be key for them is Bo Horvat. The veteran center is one of the best forwards on the team, and his playing well will be key for them offensively. There will certainly be some hope with DeBoer coming in that the offense will improve, and Horvat could help lead that group. Here is a prediction of what his stats could look like.
Predicting Bo Horvat’s Stats
Prediction: 69 points, 33 goals, 36 assists, 10 power play goals
A near point-per-game season for Horvat would certainly be a good campaign for the 31-year-old. He is still in his prime and coming off a solid year; there is no reason not to believe that he will still be producing at a high level.
Last year, he totaled 57 points in 68 games with 31 goals and 26 assists. The talented center has been a very proven goal scorer over the last several years, and that is a main reason why the Islanders brought him to the team in the first place.
One major question for him will be who is playing alongside him on the first line. DeBoer apparently likes Mathew Barzal up the middle, which could result in some interesting combinations at forward around him.
Furthermore, with a focus on improving the power play, Horvat could play a big part in that. Last year he totaled seven power play goals, which is a number that could be better. Overall, there is a lot to like about his game, and Horvat will play a big part in their success.