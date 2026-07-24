NY Islanders Have Strong Depth and Talent at Key Position
With the offseason starting to slow down, the New York Islanders will be preparing for next season. Coming off a year in which they were good but missed the playoffs, the goal will be to get better.
Coming into the summer, the plan for the Islanders was a bit uncertain. This was a team that exceeded expectations, but still wasn’t in the best spot in terms of their ability to make a splash.
While New York does have a lot of good young talent, their cap space was limited, and moving young players right now didn’t seem to make much sense. With that being said, it ended up being a relatively quiet offseason, with the only main addition being Matias Maccelli.
However, even though they may have been quiet, there are some things to like about the roster for the Islanders.
Islanders Have Plethora of Options at Center
When looking at the roster for New York, Peter DeBoer is going to have a lot of interesting decisions to make when it comes to his lines and lineups. As of now, the Islanders have six players capable of playing at center, and with just four lines, that will result in two of them moving to the wing.
However, there is at least one lock for a spot on the fourth line with Casey Cizkas being in that role. The long-time Islanders has been a staple of the fourth line for years, and that will continue next season.
Furthermore, on the third line, it seems likely after being re-signed that Jean-Gabriel Pageau will be the starting center on the third line.
After these two seemingly easy choices for DeBoer, the top six is where things get tricky. The new coach of the Islanders does like Mathew Barzal’s speed up the middle, and perhaps that will result in him playing mostly at center.
If that ends up being the case, it could be him and Bo Horvat up the middle for the top six, leaving Calum Ritchie and Brayden Schenn on the wing. For Ritchie especially, getting some more time on the wing at 21 years old rather than being thrust into the center spot makes sense.
Overall, while the team might have a plethora of options, that will provide them with depth and flexibility. There will undoubtedly be a lot of moving parts in training camp as they try to figure out the lines, but up the middle appears to be a strength of the team.