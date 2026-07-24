New York Islanders On SI

NY Islanders Have Strong Depth and Talent at Key Position

Which position is looking like a strength for the New York Islanders right now?

Nick Ziegler

Apr 12, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders head coach Peter DeBoer speaks to the media after a game against the Montreal Canadiens at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Alexander Wohl-Imagn Images
Apr 12, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders head coach Peter DeBoer speaks to the media after a game against the Montreal Canadiens at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Alexander Wohl-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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With the offseason starting to slow down, the New York Islanders will be preparing for next season. Coming off a year in which they were good but missed the playoffs, the goal will be to get better. 

Coming into the summer, the plan for the Islanders was a bit uncertain. This was a team that exceeded expectations, but still wasn’t in the best spot in terms of their ability to make a splash. 

While New York does have a lot of good young talent, their cap space was limited, and moving young players right now didn’t seem to make much sense. With that being said, it ended up being a relatively quiet offseason, with the only main addition being Matias Maccelli

However, even though they may have been quiet, there are some things to like about the roster for the Islanders. 

Islanders Have Plethora of Options at Center

New York Islanders forward Bo Horvat skating
Apr 3, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders forward Bo Horvat skates up ice during the third period against the Philadelphia Flyers at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Alexander Wohl-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When looking at the roster for New York, Peter DeBoer is going to have a lot of interesting decisions to make when it comes to his lines and lineups. As of now, the Islanders have six players capable of playing at center, and with just four lines, that will result in two of them moving to the wing. 

However, there is at least one lock for a spot on the fourth line with Casey Cizkas being in that role. The long-time Islanders has been a staple of the fourth line for years, and that will continue next season. 

Furthermore, on the third line, it seems likely after being re-signed that Jean-Gabriel Pageau will be the starting center on the third line. 

After these two seemingly easy choices for DeBoer, the top six is where things get tricky. The new coach of the Islanders does like Mathew Barzal’s speed up the middle, and perhaps that will result in him playing mostly at center. 

If that ends up being the case, it could be him and Bo Horvat up the middle for the top six, leaving Calum Ritchie and Brayden Schenn on the wing. For Ritchie especially, getting some more time on the wing at 21 years old rather than being thrust into the center spot makes sense. 

Overall, while the team might have a plethora of options, that will provide them with depth and flexibility. There will undoubtedly be a lot of moving parts in training camp as they try to figure out the lines, but up the middle appears to be a strength of the team. 

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Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. He is currently the publisher for the New York Islanders On SI Site. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20

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