Returning Forward Could Help Fill Need for NY Islanders
The New York Islanders will be looking forward to the 2026-27 campaign starting up. While they might not have made any major moves this summer, one player being healthy could be a difference-maker.
Coming off a strong campaign, it has been a bit of a quiet offseason for the Islanders. For a team that was close to making the playoffs last year, many would have liked to see them be a bit more aggressive this offseason.
However, New York is focused on creating long-term success, and the first part of that is to fix what has been a bit of a messy salary cap situation. Even if the Islanders wanted to be major players in free agency this offseason, it would have had to mean that they bought out some contracts or found ways to move some players.
This wouldn’t have been an ideal scenario for the team, and New York taking it easy in free agency was the wise choice. However, this is still a team that is going to want to compete this year, and they will be hoping that a returning player can provide a spark. With forward Kyle Palmieri expected to be back after tearing his ACL, he could be the caliber of player that the team is looking for.
Palmieri Could Provide Massive Boost
It was a major blow to the roster last season when their veteran forward tore his ACL, ending his year early. In 25 games, he had totaled six goals and 12 assists. The 18 points during that span made him one of the more productive players on the roster, and replacing him was hard to do.
Even though the Islanders made a couple of trades at the deadline, they never seemingly were able to replace what he brought to the team. Now, as New York heads into the 2026-27 campaign, they will be hoping for a healthy Palmieri to return and make an impact.
As a 30-goal scorer not too long ago, he could be exactly what the Islanders are seeking from their forward group. The Islanders were a team that struggled in that area and only had one goal scorer over 25 goals last season in Bo Horvat.
With a healthy Palmieri, they could be getting another goal scorer into a lineup that needs it. While the lines for the Islanders could be fluid, he is a first-line talent that, just by being healthy, could have a major impact.