NY Islanders Need Talented Forward To Be More Aggressive
The New York Islanders may have had a bit of a lackluster offseason to this point, but this is still a team that was almost in the playoffs last year. Now, with a full season of Peter DeBoer, they will be looking to make some improvements.
Despite being in a tight race for a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference last year, the Islanders shook things up late in the campaign by firing Patrick Roy and hiring Peter DeBoer.
This was a bold move by the team and one that has created some serious expectations for the group. Unfortunately, with the cap situation not being great for the Islanders, improving this offseason was always going to be a challenge.
Of their additions in free agency, the most notable was the signing of Mattias Maccelli. The young forward is coming off a bad year with the Toronto Maple Leafs, but he has flashed some skill as a playmaker in the past.
With external upgrades lacking a bit this summer, New York will have to look from within. While there are some promising young players who could make an impact for the team, one player in particular is going to need to have a strong year. That player is Mathew Barzal.
Islanders Need a More Aggressive Barzal
The talented skater for the Islanders is a former All-Star and Rookie of the Year. However, an argument can be made that his rookie season was his best and that he really hasn’t reached his potential in the league.
As one of the best skaters in the NHL, Barzal is a real threat and enjoyable to watch when he is playing well. He has always flashed signs of being able to be elite, but the last few seasons have been mediocre for his standards.
Last year, he totaled 72 points with 19 goals and 53 assists. While the numbers weren’t bad for the 28-year-old, not scoring 20 goals is certainly a letdown considering he played in 81 games.
For New York, this is an area that they need to see more from him. Barzal is certainly capable of scoring, but he needs to be aggressive in looking for his shot. Where DeBoer ends up playing him will be interesting to watch. He spent a good amount of time at center last season, and that could be where he is once again.
Overall, as one of the best forwards for the Islanders, the play of Barzal is key. However, with a need for scoring, the 28-year-old being a bit more aggressive would help New York in that area.