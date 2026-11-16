Simon Holmstrom Hat Trick Sparks NY Islanders Win Over Ducks

The New York Islanders won their second straight game as they took on the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday evening. Mathew Barzal made his return and the Islanders offense was strong, scoring six goals which included a hat trick by Simon Holmstrom.

New York finished its West Coast trip with a 2-1 record, but the offense has started to click again after losing the opener to the San Jose Sharks in a shootout. They came away with a 5-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings and had a huge second period against Anaheim, where the team scored four of its six goals.

While Holmstrom had a standout night, the same could be said about Matthew Schaefer. The star defenseman recorded three assists during this matchup, continuing to prove that he is capable of being a force on both ends of the ice.

Barzal also recorded an assist on the first shift since coming back from his injury, leading to Ben Hutton's second goal as an Islander. He has been a great new addition at the blue line for this team.

Simon Holmstrom leads Islanders to win over Ducks

What a night in Anaheim!



The #Isles are coming home with 5 points from Cali, see you Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/beB0UOAjzD — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 16, 2026

New York's power play is continuing to get back on track, as Bo Horvat recorded a goal on their only man-advantage chance of the game. Semyon Varlamov was able to stop 26 of the 28 shots he faced during his night in goal for the Islanders, and he is proving to still be a reliable backup goaltender even after all of the injuries he has battled.

Physicality seems to still be a concern for this team, as they keep getting outhit and outmatched. Anaheim had 29 hits to New York's 17, which is something that head coach Pete DeBoer should make a point to work on during practice.

The lack of physicality has not come back to haunt them during this road trip, but if they want to be competitive, they must find a way to keep up with the physicality of other teams they face.

New York will head back home for some much-needed rest before taking on the Columbus Blue Jackets at UBS Arena on Tuesday night. The Islanders will look to earn their third straight win against a divisional opponent who has given them some trouble over the years, but has started off poorly this season and currently sits at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division.

After hosting Columbus, New York will head back on the road for two games where they will face the Winnipeg Jets, followed by the Detroit Red Wings.