What It Means for NY Islanders To Welcome Back Mathew Barzal

The New York Islanders have announced that Mathew Barzal has been activated and added to the roster. Kyle MacLean has been placed on non-roster waivers.

The 29-year-old forward has missed the start of the season with lingering knee inflammation, which is an issue he was dealing with near the end of last season.

Barzal will make his debut as the Islanders face the Anaheim Ducks, providing the team with playmaking ability that it desparately needs. While the team has been able to find some recent success on the man advantage, the skill and speed of Barzal will provide a boost to a power-play unit that needs to find some consistency.

During the 2025-26 season, the forward was able to produce through 81 games played, despite the lingering injury issue. Barzal finished the season with 19 goals, 53 assists, and 72 points overall while being a +10 on the ice.

Mathew Barzal's return for Islanders is impactful

Jan 31, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Islanders found success during the first half of last season, and one of the biggest contributors was their talented forward. However, the team did not find its same success that it did the second half of the season and one of the main reasons is believed to be the injury preventing him to play to his full abilities.

New York ended its four-game skid against the Kings on Thursday. Two of their core pieces of the roster, forward Matias Maccelli and defenseman Ryan Pulock, each made their returns to the lineup.

The team is still not completely healthy, as Calum Ritchie is still dealing with an injury, and it could still be multiple weeks until we see him make his return. However, Barzal's return could help the Islanders go on a potential winning streak.

#Isles Transactions: Kyle MacLean has been placed on non-roster waivers. Mat Barzal has been activated and added to the Islanders roster. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 14, 2026

As their standout forward prepares to make his return, head coach Pete DeBoer must make some lineup decisions. Some of the team's current lines have already produced heavily together and built strong chemistry.

An idea DeBoer should consider is pairing Barzal on the same line with Victor Eklund. The rookie is emerging as a young star and is second on the team with seven goals, putting him in the conversation to be a potential finalist for the Calder Trophy, given to the best rookie every season.

Pairing the two on the same line could be great for Eklund's development and give him a better chance to be New York's second straight Calder Award winner. Barzal would also have the ability to build chemistry with a young rookie who could put the league on notice for years to come.