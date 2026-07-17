NY Islanders Alum Inducted Into New York State Hockey Hall of Fame
There have been a lot of great players who have suited up for the New York Islanders throughout the existence of the franchise.
However, very few can say that they spent their entire career with the Islanders, which is something that Josh Bailey can do. He spent all 15 seasons of his NHL career with New York, earning plenty of accolades along the way.
Recently, he added another honor to his resume, arguably the most impressive of the bunch. On July 12, he was inducted into the New York State Hockey Hall of Fame. He was one of 15 inductees for the ceremony that took place in Troy, New York. Included in that group are former general managers Don Maloney and Neil Smith.
It was a great achievement for Bailey, who enjoyed the experience of being around so many other hockey people and getting the opportunity to look back on his career.
Josh Bailey inducted into NYS Hockey Hall of Fame
"We had a really nice time with my family," Bailey said, via the team’s website. "We enjoyed listening to different speeches from people who have been around the game for a long time."
Bailey played in 1,057 games with the Islanders, making him one of only three players to reach the century mark. Only Denis Potvin with 1,060 and Bryan Trottier with 1,123 played in more games in franchise history.
He recorded 580 points in his career, scoring 184 goals and handing out 396 assists, which rank 14th and fourth all-time. His 580 points are seventh all-time, and he knows none of this would have been possible without belief from different front offices and coaching staffs throughout his career.
"I had people who believed in me throughout my time here with Garth [Snow], Lou [Lamoriello] and a number of different coaches, so the timing of it all worked out," Bailey said. "I always had a great group of guys in that locker room who supported me and each other. Everything just kind of came together and worked out well. I'm very lucky."
Picked No. 9 overall in the 2008 NHL Draft, he is a native of Ontario, Canada, but Long Island has become home for the former Islanders forward even after his playing days concluded. He takes pride in sticking with one organization for the duration of his playing days, loving the support he has received from the team and fan base.
"My family and I love it here, and it's become our home," Bailey said. "It's got the perfect mix of everything. You put all those factors together, and it's just a fantastic place. I'm proud to have played here for so long."
Bailey was an All-Star in 2018, when he recorded a career-high 71 points, scoring 18 goals and handing out 53 assists. In the postseason, he stepped up his performance, scoring 16 goals to go along with 34 assists for 60 total points in 71 contests.
He is someone even the newest New York fans will get to know, as he was brought on as part of the team’s radio broadcast team ahead of the 2025-26 season as an analyst with Cal Clutterbuck, Alan Fuehring and Thomas Hickey.