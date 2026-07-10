NY Islanders Reportedly Talked To Camp of Veteran Free Agent
This offseason has been relatively quiet for the New York Islanders in terms of their activity in free agency.
They have received great feedback on their signing of Mattias Maccelli, who should fit in nicely as a skilled top-six forward. The team also signed veteran goalie Vitek Vanecek as insurance for Semyon Varlamov behind Ilya Sorokin.
With under $4 million in cap space remaining, the Islanders are likely done making any significant changes to the roster. However, there is one player who would certainly fit on the roster on a one-year deal who is still available in free agency: Patrick Kane.
According to Stefan Rosner of The Elmonters, New York was in touch with Kane’s representatives earlier this offseason and could be someone the team still looks to bring in as he remains a free agent.
Islanders have been in touch with Patrick Kane's camp
“While I don’t know how far the discussions progressed, I was told by two sources on July 1 that the Islanders spoke with Patrick Kane’s camp. As of today, he remains unsigned,” Rosner wrote in a recent mailbag.
The four-time All-Star has spent the last three seasons with the Detroit Red Wings and would be a great fit for the Islanders for several reasons. At this stage in his career, a one-year deal is likely to be offered, and that would help keep New York’s long-term plans intact.
Bringing him aboard for a single season would provide insurance in case some of the younger players on the team aren’t quite ready for expanded roles. He would also provide some of the veteran leadership that was lost with Anders Lee leaving the team in free agency.
On the ice, Kane is still a scoring threat at this stage of his career. He would provide New York with some firepower on the power play, someone who gets things going in transition and remains an elite playmaker.
Patrick Kane can elevate Islanders' offense
He recorded 41 assists last season with the Red Wings, the most he has had in a single campaign since the 2021-22 season, his last full one with the Chicago Blackhawks.
The 19-season veteran could be a great mentor for Viktor Eklund and the other young wingers on the team. Kane has a wealth of experience to share and bring to any organization that brings him in.
The Islanders are turning over their roster, but making the playoffs remains one of their goals. Kane can certainly help them achieve that, and if they fall out of the postseason race, he could be a great trade chip to flip ahead of the deadline.