What Would an NY Islanders Trade Look Like For Matvei Michkov?

News came out on Wednesday that Matvei Michkov may want to play elsewhere, as he’s upset with the Philadelphia Flyers organization. Flyers head coach has given Michkov a short leash, as well, not giving him the amount of ice time that he deserves, and on top of that, he had an argument with defenseman Nick Seeler on the bench (they told the media that Michkov and Seeler worked out their differences, but didn’t go into specifics).

With that, the New York Islanders should be all over the Flyers about possibly acquiring him. It’s not often — if at all — that a young player of Michkov's caliber becomes available.

A Michkov trade would come with a hefty price, but the benefit for the Islanders, or any team, for that matter, would be worth it. So, what could an Islanders trade look like with the Flyers for Michkov?

The Price for Michkov

Nov 8, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Matvei Michkov (39) skates with the puck during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a general sense, a first-round pick is going to be needed in the package, maybe two, depending on how many tradable players or top-rated prospects the team inquiring about Michkov has.

The Flyers are in a weird spot. They made it to the second round of the playoffs last year, but then, starting this season, they lost their first ten games and are currently sitting second to last in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia could be looking for a player to help now, but making the playoffs last year could also be the case of peaking too early, which turns the switch into looking for future assets, such as picks and prospects.

The Flyers are replacing Michkov, so it’s more than likely they’ll ask for someone who can fill in his void to the best of their ability right now.

Luckily for the Islanders, they don’t lack any of that. For the player who could play right now going back to the Flyers, some names could be Emil Heineman or Simon Holmstrom. If the Flyers got ambitious, they could ask for Cole Eisserman in return for Michkov, which would be a tough pill to swallow for the Islanders, but it would be fair. While in this case you won’t be giving a forward back in return, another prospect that should be on the table for Michkov is defenseman Isaiah George.

A first-round pick would have to go back to Philadelphia as well. A trade with Heineman or Holmstrom and a first with a couple of other things added, would be a good start for New York.

Bringing in Michkov would be big for the Islanders, and they have more than enough money to not have to worry about re-signing him long-term. The Isles, with Michkov, would finally have that big boost on the right wing, and they should look into making it happen.