Why the NY Islanders Should Consider Trading for Matvei Michkov

The Philadelphia Flyers' management has been put in one of the toughest positions imaginable. Matvei Michkov, the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, is unsure of whether or not he wants to continue his career with the Flyers.

This news comes after Cutter Gauthier, two years ago, decided that he didn’t even want to sign his entry-level contract with the Flyers and wanted to be moved to another organization. He was traded to the Anaheim Ducks and has since signed a massive $81 million extension.

With there being even a small possibility that Michkov becomes available, the New York Islanders would be a good fit for him.

Playing Alongside Mathew Barzal

Apr 9, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson (95) and New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) battle for control of the puck in the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mathew Barzal hasn’t played a single game this season as he’s been nursing left knee inflammation. His return is imminent, though, as the Islanders play the Los Angeles Kings on Nov. 12.

While Michkov obviously won’t be with the Islanders, if he’s brought in, he and Barzal on a line together would tear up the NHL. Between Michkov’s shot and Barzal’s playmaking abilities, and the two of them being on about the same level of play, there’s no way the Islanders can look at that and not be interested.

Bo Horvat, when he was brought in through a blockbuster trade with the Vancouver Canucks, was the first big name Barzal played with since he was drafted by the Islanders. Barzal has good chemistry with Horvat, and his production and overall play have gone up since Horvat arrived in Long Island. There’s no reason to believe that Michkov can’t do the same, or take Barzal to an even new level.

Pete DeBoer Can Unlock Michkov Further

**Breaking News** 🚨 📰



From multiple league sources, with the Flyers unimpressive start and internal turmoil, Michkov would likely want a new start elsewhere. He's in the last year of his contract & is a prime trade candidate moving forward. #HockeyX pic.twitter.com/4mYzKiN42G — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) November 10, 2026

Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet has been under a lot of fire after Philadelphia went ten games without getting a single win. On top of that, his treatment of Michkov and his short leash hasn’t been popular, either. Both of those things have driven Flyers fans to pitch in money through a GoFundMe to have a plane flyover and a billboard on I-95 demanding his firing.

However, Pete DeBoer has done a good job coaching the Islanders. With all the injuries to Barzal, Matias Maccelli and Calum Ritchie, three top-six forwards, they’re still competing, and it’s safe to say they’re playing above their means.

Since DeBoer joined the team, the system has changed to be more offense-based. The addition of Matthew Schaefer and his quick adaptation has been a huge help with that as well.

Michkov joining the Islanders would really make the offense come to life and would fit like a glove playing in DeBoer’s system and on Barzal’s wing.