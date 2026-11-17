The New York Islanders have revealed some information about Scott Mayfield that could be discouraging for their veteran defenseman.

Head coach Pete DeBoer announced that Scott Mayfield would be scratched from the lineup, and fans have been wondering if Coach DeBoer has any faith in Mayfield going forward.

Based on the words of the Islanders' head coach, it would not be wrong to think he doesn't believe Mayfield should belong in the lineup if he expects the team to win going forward. The defenseman was signed to a 7-year, $24,500,000 contract back in 2023 by former general manager Lou Lamoriello.

As Mayfield's contract currently takes up over $3 million per year of New York's cap space, general manager Mathieu Darche should start looking around the league for potential suitors who could acquire him and take on the contract.

Scott Mayfield doesn't seem to be in Islanders' plans

Pete DeBoer on why Scott Mayfield hasn’t been in the #Isles lineup:



“There’s no agenda here other than winning games.”



DeBoer reiterated that the coaching staff will dress the lineup it believes gives the team the best chance to win each night. — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) November 16, 2026

Mayfield has been on the Islanders since the 2013-14 season, and in his thirteen years on the team, the most points he has recorded in a season was 24. Ultimately, that is an extremely underwhelming statistic and does not make his current contract look any better. However, there are some teams that could be good fits and would not be affected as much by the contract.

One team that could make a move for Mayfield is the Anaheim Ducks. As the Ducks look to make the playoffs for the second straight year, they will need to make a move for an established veteran defenseman, as they currently sit at the bottom of the league in defensive rating.

However, Anaheim also does have current issues, as they are not trying to go over the salary cap, so if the general managers on both sides cannot come up with a trade that fits both teams, the Ducks may have to move toward a cheaper option.

The Nashville Predators could also be a potential suitor, as they are also starting their season on a high note. Nashville, similar to Anaheim, could use a more established defenseman and they are among the list of teams with the most cap space.

The Predators should be one of the first teams Darche considers to call up and could try to negotiate acquiring a piece in return that fits the needs of the Islanders.

While there were rumors surfacing that Mayfield requested as the season began, Darche shut those rumors down. However, if the team does not intend to place him in the lineup, searching for a trade suitor would be the best move for New York to make financially.