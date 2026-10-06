Why the Islanders Can Exceed Low Expectations This Year

The New York Islanders have played just two games so far this season, but in their home opener, the team showcased an impressive performance. While it might have been just one game, it could be an indication of what’s to come.

Even though the season has just started, there are many questions about what this Islanders team can be. New York will surely want to contend for a playoff spot this year, but they didn’t do much to improve.

This year feels like one that the team is just biding its time for some bad contracts to come off the books so they can get aggressive next offseason with some of their young talent hopefully developing as well.

However, this was a team that was able to exceed their expectations last year with the emergence of Matthew Schaefer, and perhaps they can do it again this campaign as well.

Isles Can Exceed Expectations

Oct 3, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders right wing Victor Eklund (38) celebrates his first career goal during the third period against the New Jersey Devils at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Due to a bit of a quiet offseason, expectations were pretty low for the Islanders coming into the year. Some predictions had them being one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference, which would have been a significant drop-off compared to last season.

However, in their second game, New York was able to dismantle a Devils team that is supposed to be a playoff contender by a score of 6-0.

After scoring just one goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs, it was an offensive explosion in their second game. New York saw many of their key players contribute, and both a power play goal and a short-handed goal; the special teams were strong.

Furthermore, while it was Schaefer who had his breakout campaign last year, the team will be hoping that Victor Eklund could do something similar this season. The former first-round pick made the team out of camp, and on his 20th birthday was able to score his first NHL goal and picked up an assist as well.

However, in the big picture of trying to exceed expectations, a major reason why they can is because of their goalie. Ilya Sorokin was the runner-up for the Vezina Trophy last year, and he is off to a great start so far in this campaign as well.

While the score against the Devils was lopsided, a big reason for that was because Sorokin saved all 37 shots that he faced. Overall, even though it might be early in the season, there is reason to believe after the performance against the Devils that the Islanders can exceed expectations this year.