NY Islanders Receive Dreadful Metropolitan Division Prediction

The New York Islanders are heading into the 2026-27 NHL regular season with a roster that is similar to the one they finished the 2025-26 campaign with.

Their biggest change is that forward Anders Lee is no longer with the franchise, as he departed in free agency and signed with the Utah Mammoth. Helping replace him will be free-agent signing Matias Maccelli, along with some veterans returning from injury and youngsters.

Victor Eklund, the No. 16 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, made the roster out of training camp. Forward Kyle Palmieri and defenseman Alexander Romanov are back from injury. Ryan Pulock is also back healthy after battling ailments last season.

With superstar defenseman Matthew Schaefer and goalie Ilya Sorokin anchoring the lineup, this is a team that could find success under head coach Peter DeBoer, who is entering his first season at the helm.

Where are Islanders predicted to finish in Metro Division?

Apr 12, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders head coach Peter DeBoer speaks to his team prior to their game against the Montréal Canadiens at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Alexander Wohl-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, beat writers and national NHL writers for The Athletic (subscription required) don’t hold the Islanders in very high regard entering the year. They made predictions on how the Metropolitan Division is going to play out this season, and New York is near the bottom.

The only team with fewer points than the Islanders was the Pittsburgh Penguins, who finished in second last season and are predicted to finish last during the 2026-27 campaign. The Penguins received only 15 points and four last-place finishes, which was the most.

The Islanders weren’t far ahead, finishing with 19 points. They are tied with the Columbus Blue Jackets for the second-most last-place finish votes with two.

After finishing with 91 points last season, it is certainly surprising to see New York forecasted to struggle so much. There is a lot of intriguing talent on the roster, but a major reason for them being so low is the lack of moves made this offseason.

Islanders didn't improve as much as other teams

Nov 22, 2025; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders General Manager Mathieu Darche speaks with fans at a pre-game event prior to the game against the St. Louis Blues at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While several teams in the Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference improved their rosters this summer, the Islanders didn’t do much. There is intriguing young talent working its way through the pipeline, such as Cole Eiserman and Kashawn Aitcheson, who will eventually join Schaefer and Eklund.

However, right now, the Islanders look to be in a bit of a transitional period. They need to evaluate which players are the right fit around their cornerstone, Schaefer, and figure out who will make up their long-term core moving forward.

The uncertainty surrounding Mathew Barzal at the start of the season certainly isn’t going to help quell any worries surrounding the team.