The New York Islanders are at the quarter-mark of the season with a 10-6-5 record, and despite a lot of injuries, this is a team that has been able to survive.

Coming into the season, expectations for what the Islanders might be were uncertain. They were a roster that missed the playoffs last year and leaned heavily on the excellent play of Ilya Sorokin.

During the offseason, New York didn’t do a lot to improve the team. The Islanders have a young core of talent and are building around Matthew Schaefer. As one of the best defensemen in the league at just 19 years old, building toward the future with him makes a lot of sense.

However, even though they have had key players out this year, they are right in the mix for a playoff spot and playing some good hockey of late. Following an overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets, the Islanders are on a six-game point streak, and stacking points at this part of the season is important.

With the team playing well, there have been a few players who have been producing at a high level. One of them has been one of their young wingers in Simon Holmstrom.

Holmstrom Quietly Playing at Elite Level of Late

Nov 14, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; New York Islanders right wing Simon Holmstrom (92) looks on during the third period against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the month of November, there have been few better players on the Islanders than Holmstrom. In seven games, he has totaled 10 points with five goals and five assists. Furthermore, with the point production being strong, it has correlated with a +4 rating when on the ice.

While the month of November has been strong, the overall season is looking good for him now as well. Holmstrom has been nearly a point-per-game player for New York, totaling 17 points in 21 games.

For the Islanders, this is the type of development that they wanted to see from their 25-year-old winger. After two straight years of being in the 40s in terms of point production, it appears like he can push toward 60 or 70 points this year based on the pace.

The Islanders are undoubtedly going to be a better team if he is able to produce at this type of level for them throughout the season. With the Islanders exactly at the new quarter mark of the year at 21 games, he is on pace for 36 goals and 32 assists.

If those end up being the final numbers for Holmstrom, the Islanders will be ecstatic. Hopefully, the strong first quarter of the season will be a sign of things to come.