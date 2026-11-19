Fact: a hat trick simply cannot happen by accident in the NHL.

Also certainly not an accident was Matthew Schaefer of the New York Islanders posting his first career hat trick on Nov. 17 in a dominant win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The reigning Calder Trophy winner became the first teenage defenseman in the League to score three goals in a game since 1983, thanks to scoring once in the second period and twice in the final frame.

MATTHEW SCHAEFER WITH HIS FIRST CAREER HAT TRICK 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/1JF5a2gddD — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 18, 2026

Per the New York Post, Islanders Head Coach Pete DeBoer gave Schaefer massive props for his enthusiasm and love of the game.

“You don’t want him to lose that enthusiasm,” DeBoer had said following Schaefer's hat trick. “That’s genuine. It’s fantastic, and it’s what the game’s about. … There’s only a handful of people in the world that play it at that level. And when you combine the fact that he wears those emotions on his sleeve, I think that’s a super thing because not all guys in that upper echelon of players do, and I think it’s a real treat for our fans that he does that."

However, it's not just Schaefer's youthful energy at only 19 years old and love of the game that gets the credit for this one.

NHL Edge Releases Key Stats Behind Matthew Schaefer’s Hat Trick

NHL Edge released key metrics in terms of Schaefer's offensive power.

Per NHL Edge, Schaefer is in the 99th percentile in high-danger goals (two), high-danger shots on goal (six), mid-range goals (four) and mid-range shots on goal (29). He's additionally in the 97th percentile in terms of long-range shots on goal, also with 29.

Schaefer does indeed also rank in the 93rd percentile in hardest shot this season (95.81 mph) and has surpassed his hardest shot from last season (93.91 mph).

The Athletic also recently reported that Schaefer finished second, behind only defenseman Quinn Hughes, in carry-outs at five-on-five, at a rate of 14.3 per 60. In terms of opening this year, Schaefer has already hit 18.5 carry-outs per 60 to lead all League defensemen.

Nov 17, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer (48) tosses a puck to a fan after being named first star of the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at UBS Arena. Schaefer scored his first career NHL hat trick in the game. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If all of this wasn't enough, Schaefer leads NHL defensemen in scoring chances (30; inferred shot attempts with “Projected Goal Rate” of at least 5.0 percent) and leads Islanders skaters in 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage (54.7; minimum five games played) this season.

To that end — perhaps teammate Mathew Barzal said it best: yes, Schaefer is something special. But Schaefer is something special because he has the skills and statistics to back up his love of the game.

“We’re watching greatness,” Barzal said of Schaefer. "If there was a question about the Norris [Trophy], I mean he’s got to be right there, if not the front-runner. It’s pretty special ... we got our guy."