NY Islanders Wisely Give Ben Hutton a PTO With Injuries Piling Up on Blueline

The New York Islanders are on a nice extended break following a bad loss to the Edmonton Oilers. Now, as the team gets set for a bit of a tough stretch, they are going to be looking at adding some veteran depth to an ailing group.

So far this season, the Islanders should be fairly pleased with how they have performed. New York has seen strong starts to the season for Bo Horvat and Matthew Schaefer, with each of them helping carry the load. The team is banged up, but both of these key players have risen to the occasion so far.

Expectations for the group were very mixed coming into the season, but as of now, the Islanders appear as though they can be in the playoff conversation. What has been impressive for the team is that they have been able to survive a lot of injuries.

One of their top forwards, Mathew Barzal, has yet to play this season, and he is one of the best offensive players on the team. Furthermore, the team has also seen key forwards in Matias Maccelli and Cal Ritchie go down with injuries.

It has been a next-man-up mentality for the team, and they have done a good job of staying competitive. However, with a recent injury to Ryan Pulock, the depth of the defensive core has been hit once again.

Alexander Romanov is already out as well, and the team has been filling in for him. Now, the injury to Pulock has pushed the Islanders toward giving a PTO to veteran defenseman Ben Hutton.

Islanders Add Defensive Depth

#Isles Transaction: The New York Islanders have signed defenseman Ben Hutton to a PTO.



Learn more: https://t.co/xXEGbmLQiZ pic.twitter.com/b6Pl1gzJhA — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 2, 2026

The 33-year-old has been with the Vegas Golden Knights for the last five years and played quite a bit for them last season. During the 2025-26 campaign, he totaled six goals and nine assists.

Considering the success that the Golden Knights have been able to have over the last several years, adding a veteran like Hutton who has been around a lot of winning is a wise idea.

If the Islanders like what they see and sign him, he will provide some solid and veteran depth on the blueline. Currently, Isaiah George is the seventh defenseman for the team, and that isn’t a great spot for the young blueliner to be in.

As long as Hutton is in shape and ready to go, he could be a nice addition for an Islanders team that could use some reinforcements on the blueline.