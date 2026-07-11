2 NY Islanders Players Who Stood Out at Development Camp
The New York Islanders had several of their top-ranked prospects participating in their development camp this year after the 2026 NHL Draft.
It was a great opportunity for some of the young guys to showcase the work they have been doing early in the offseason while getting to know some of the people who will be their newest teammates with the Bridgeport Islanders in the AHL.
Defenseman Isaiah George was highlighted as a player the team is going to give every chance to make the NHL roster out of training camp. Kashawn Aitcheson was also a popular topic amongst the fans and media.
However, two players stood out, in the opinion of Stefan Rosner of The Elmonters, for how they handled their first camp. After some bumps in the road to start, defenseman Malte Gustafsson and goalie Joshua Kotai found their footing and began showcasing their talent.
Malte Gustafsson got going as developmental camp wore on
“I did think No. 13 overall pick Malte Gustafsson looked a bit nervous during the first couple of days, but he seemed to settle in and come out of his shell, both on and off the ice, as the week progressed,” Rosner wrote.
Gustafsson was the team’s first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, being selected No. 13 overall. Listed at a towering 6-foot-4 and 203 pounds, he was regarded as the best shutdown defender in this year’s draft class.
Despite his size, he is regarded as an excellent skater with great mobility and strength. His large frame and long reach are put to good use, helping neutralize opposing players whether it is against the boards, in front of the net, or in the open ice.
He may not have the highest offensive upside, but he profiles as a reliable, two-way player who can get the job done on both ends of the ice. Being the point of attack on the power play is unlikely, lacking the natural elite instincts for such a role, but he has a very high floor.
Joshua Kotai had strong finish to developmental camp
Kotai, an undrafted free agent, made a great impression as well, according to Rosner.
"I felt the same way about goaltender Joshua Kotai, who appeared more comfortable and confident as camp went on,” he wrote.
Given his path to becoming a professional, it is understandable that Kotai would show some nerves. Being able to calm them down and perform at a high level on the ice was certainly encouraging.
He was excellent this past season with Augustana, being named the CCHA Player of the Year and Goaltender of the Year. First-Team All-CCHA honors were earned as well, finishing the season with a 20-11-4 record, five shutouts, a .938 save percentage and a 1.99 goals-against average.
Kotai could be quite the find as goaltender depth as an undrafted free agent.