NY Islanders Defenseman Reportedly Drew Trade Interest During NHL Draft
The New York Islanders have made a few moves with their roster this offseason, with general manager Mathieu Darche doing what he can given how tight the team’s salary cap situation is.
If he were to seek more salary relief this offseason, trading away veterans who are locked into long-term deals would be the only avenue for him to explore. There have been a few rumors that have popped up involving some of the team’s highest-paid players.
One of the players who was reportedly drawing some trade interest during the 2026 NHL Draft was defenseman Alexander Romanov. As shared by David Pagnotta of The 4th Line, via NHL Rumour Report on X, he was involved in a lot of trade chatter.
The NHL insider revealed that at least one Western Conference team tried to swing a deal for the veteran defender, but nothing came to fruition. With free agency in full swing, it is a development to keep an eye on.
Alexander Romanov drew trade attention
“Plenty of chatter throughout draft weekend surrounding Islanders defenceman Alexander Romanov. Things have cooled down after one Western team tried to land him, but something to keep tabs on,” Pagnotta said.
Romanov has battled injuries in recent years, with his availability lessening in multiple campaigns. After playing in a career-high 81 games during the 2023-24 campaign, he appeared in 64 the following season and only 15 this past year.
A devastating shoulder injury was suffered when playing against the Dallas Stars. Mikko Rantanen boarded him from behind, and the injury was bad enough that it required surgery.
This would have certainly been a low point for the Islanders to trade him. His value cannot be very high given how limited his availability was during the 2025-26 season, especially with his lack of production.
Despite averaging 19:27 minutes per game, he recorded a single assist as his only point on the season, to go along with a plus/minus of -7.
Under contract through 2033 with an annual average of $6.25 million, he is someone the team could certainly entertain trade offers for in the future again.
The Islanders have a great core of defensemen already in place, but used their first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft on Malte Gustafsson, an 18-year-old defenseman, and want to get a look at Isaiah George, who will be given every chance to make the team this year.
Romanov isn’t the only player who has been involved in some trade discussions. Mathew Barzal has been mentioned as a potential blockbuster trade candidate.
With an annual average of $9.15 million, he would clear a significant amount of cap space in a trade, but it is hard to envision the team wanting to move such a long-tenured and important piece of the team after Anders Lee left in free agency.