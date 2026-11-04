NY Islanders Prospect Wins OHL Defenseman of the Month for October

The New York Islanders have a lot of intriguing, high-upside young talent not only on the NHL roster, but within their organizational depth chart as well.

The strongest part of the team looks to be on the blueline. Having a franchise cornerstone such as Matthew Schaefer certainly helps. He is a bona fide superstar and has taken his game to another level after a historic rookie campaign.

Schaefer is far from the only young defenseman drumming up excitement. People are excited about Kashawn Aitcheson and Malte Gustafsson, first-round picks in 2025 and 2026. However, there is another prospect who is turning heads with his production so far this season.

Vladimír Dravecký, a fifth-round pick, No. 141 overall in the 2026 NHL Draft, has been on fire in the OHL with the Guelph Storm. Fans are going to be incredibly excited to see how things develop this season after the impressive October that he put together.

Vladimir Dravecky dominating for Guelph Storm in OHL

What a rollercoaster 🎢



A close call at one end and then a goal call at the other as Vladimir Dravecky restores the @Storm_City lead less than a minute after they surrendered it! #Isles pic.twitter.com/Mda0nOsTbQ — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) November 4, 2026

Dravecky was named the OHL Defenseman of the Month, a worthy recipient given how productive he was. He recorded 20 points, scoring four goals and handing out 16 assists, in 13 games.

Riding an eight-game point streak, he has proven to be impossible for opponents to stop. He has recorded at least one assist in all of those games, which dates back to Oct. 10. During that stretch, he has five multi-point games as well.

Not turning 19 years old until Dec. 19, it is incredibly impressive to see Dravecky producing at this level given his youth. He is proving to be a talented puck-mover, especially on the power play, where he has recorded five assists.

His 16 assists are the second most in the OHL, stuffing the stat sheet on a nightly basis. Whenever he is on the ice, he is making a positive impact. His plus/minus rating of +12 is the fifth-best in the OHL, per Shannon Bickert of NHL.com.

What a month 🌪️@Storm_City defenceman and @NYIslanders prospect Vladimir Dravecky led all blueliners with 20 points in October, earning #OHL Defenceman of the Month honours!



DETAILS 🗞️: https://t.co/4ISDzjju1Y#Isles | @CHLHockey pic.twitter.com/GlE2KxlrGG — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) November 1, 2026

This is a massive increase in production for Drovecky. After recording 28 points in 58 games with the Brantford Bulldogs in 2025-26, he has nearly matched that amount in only 14 games with 21 points.

That kind of development is something the organization loves to see. The question is, can Drovecky keep up this level of production?

It will certainly be worth keeping an eye on because his development would make an already deep and talented group of blue liners that much deeper. As a fifth-round pick, this kind of production is going to turn some heads and could change his long-term outlook with the franchise.