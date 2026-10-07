NY Islanders Ink ELC for 2026 Fifth-Round Pick Vladimir Dravecky

The New York Islanders have officially inked defenseman Vladimir Dravecky to a three-year entry-level contract.

At only 18, Dravecky was originally drafted by the Islanders in the fifth round — at No. 141 overall — of the 2026 NHL Draft. His signing follows a 5-2 loss for the Orange and Blue to the New York Rangers in the Battle of New York on Oct. 7.

Dravecky kept busy in 2025-26 with the Brantford Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). The blueliner posted 28 points across 58 games with nine goals and 19 assists.

For postseason experience, Dravecky also posted 11 assists while helping Brantford to reach the Eastern Conference Final.

#Isles Transaction: The New York Islanders announced today that the club has signed defenseman Vladimir Dravecky to a three-year entry level contract. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) October 7, 2026

"It's huge because that's a dream come true," Dravecky previously said to NHL.com on being a part of the Islanders franchise. "Being drafted by this organization means a lot and I just appreciate it ... I just want to have fun here and enjoy as much as I can."

Vladimir Dravecky Signs Entry Level Deal

Dravecky's signing also comes after the Czech defenseman made his preseason NHL debut and recorded one assist. As of press time, he has added four points in four OHL games with Guelph this season.

Dravecky — who is a right-handed defenseman — represented Czechia at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship and 2025 Under-18 World Championship, earning a silver medal with Czechia at both tournaments.

Jan 5, 2026; St. Paul, Minnesota, USA; Czechia defensemen Vladimir Dravecky (9) comforts forward Adam Novotny (24) as Czechia forward Stepan Hoch (25) looks on after falling to Sweden in the final of the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship ice hockey tournament at Grand Casino Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hamilton Hammers Head Coach Jay McKee also told NHL.com that where Dravecky stands out is both in his intensity on the ice and his ability to generate offense as a defenseman.

"Vlad is a very highly skilled offensive-minded defenseman," McKee said. "He's one of the best practice players I've ever coached or even played with. He's intense. He does everything with a purpose, snaps his passes; he's got an active stick. He's a very, very talented player."

McKee previously coached Dravecky in Brantford last season with the Bulldogs.

After making his Swedish Hockey League debut at only 17 years old, Dravecky would also play he 2024-25 season with Rögle BK in Sweden — tallying 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 37 games with the club's junior team.

Dravecky also participated in Rookie Camp with the Islanders this year, skating alongside 2025 first-round pick Kashawn Aitcheson.

Next up for the Islanders

The Islanders and their defensemen look to quickly bounce back following the previously referenced loss to the Rangers by hosting the Chicago Blackhawks at UBS Arena on Oct. 8; puck drop is slated for 7:30 p.m. Eastern.