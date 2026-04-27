Bolts Bounce Back: Hagel, Tampa Bay Complete the Comeback to Tie Series
Game 4 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens was a hard fought contest that saw the Lighting come back from the first multi-goal lead that either team had this series. Just hours after Jon Cooper asked for more from his stars, they delivered in a 3-2 comeback victory.
First Period
The first period was the first scoreless first of the entire series. A period of major physicality that was dominated by the Habs, the Lightning only got off six shots compared to the Habs' nine, and Tampa had to kill of 2 power-plays. Keeping the contest tied at 0-0 was a huge win for Tampa although the Canadiens looked like the better team.
Second Period
Another sloppy period from Tampa saw the Canadiens jump out to the first multi-goal lead of the series. It started with a Zachary Bolduc goal on a breakaway 10 minutes into the period. Next came Cole Caufield, scoring his first goal of the series on the power play.
Tampa's inability to get the job done themself on the power play loomed large yet again as the Habs penalty kill unit killed both the Lightning's chances, including one where Tampa didn't even get a shot off.
Tampa had a huge opportunity late in the second period with another power play, but Brandon Hagel committed a slashing penalty to make it a 4-4. The 4-4 was exactly what Tampa needed as Jake Guentzel put Tampa on the board off a beautiful pass from J.J Moser.
Third Period
It was the third period that saw the Lightning remind the NHL what they are capable of. Nikita Kucherov to Brandon Hagel for both goals, bringing Hagel's playoff total up to 6. The game tying goal came on Tampa's 5th power play opportunity of the night, which had only amounted 4 shots up to that point, an abysmal number. Tampa's go-ahead goal came shortly after the Habs killed Tampa's 5 on 3 chance.
The Lightning will still have to be better on the power play the rest of this series if they want to advance into the next round, but evening this series was a huge deal, especially when Tampa looked done down 2-0 late in the second period.
The Habs had one final chance late in the game thanks to a slashing penalty by Nikita Kucherov. But Tampa was able to kill off the power play and hold the 3-2 lead.
Tampa's stars reminded everyone why Tampa has been so good this season, and they will need to continue to make their mark.
Next game Wednesday April 29th @ Benchmark International Arena, time TBD.