Brandon Hagel Proving He’s Tampa Bay’s Next Captain in the Making
Getting to wear the "C" on your chest is a great honor, one that not everyone gets to experience. Yet being a leader isn't all about having that "C" on your chest, as a team needs multiple leaders, those who lead by example, those who lead with their play, and those who lead with their voice, but the captain, takes the blame, the criticism, and embodies an entire organizations culture.
For the Tampa Bay Lightning, the "C" long belonged to Steven Stamkos, one of the greatest Bolts of all time, now Victor Hedman wears that loud and proud, but in Hedman's absence one Tampa Bay Lightning player has stood out on and off the ice.
That man is Brandon Hagel, who has 6 goals, leading the entire NHL in goals so far this post season. Hagel has been seen as a vocal leader on the bench, on the ice, and has shown his importance to Tampa's success, so much so that head coach Jon Cooper had some powerful words on Hagel's impact.
“Hags didn't come guns blazing. He came in and found his way. Where's my niche? Let me see what I can do. And then he slowly started elevating his play. He was forcing my hand to play him more, forced my hand to play him in all situations. And that's what you want in a player.- Jon Cooper
I think he's been around long enough now to know some leadership's changed, and he's eventually gonna be part of that group. He may not wear a letter now, but eventually he's going to. There’s certain guys that have that trait, and he has it.”
Hagel has long been a leader in Tampa, even without having the honor of wearing the "C" but he has really come into his own this post season, here is just another example from Tampa's most recent comeback victory.
“His passion on the bench, when he stood up and looked both ways, and literally, I think captivated the bench with what he was saying and the message he was delivering. It's one thing to say it. There are just guys, like, they mean it. It is coming from their heart, their soul. You talk about the progression of things that helped us during this game. I think that was a big part of it too being down two nothing … you can tell if somebody was going to do it it was going to be him”- Jon Cooper
Hagel has now been with the Bolts for 5 years and is under contract until his age 33 season (2031/2032) by then, Victor Hedman will be long gone, and Hagel will be the captain of this team, not just because it has been pointed to by head coach Jon Cooper, but because he has earned it.
Hagel has already had one of the best series in Tampa Bay Lightning history and looks to help Tampa advance in the playoffs for the first time since the 21-22 season when they lost in the Stanley Cup Final to the Colorado Avalanche.
Hagel's success isn't just Lightning in a bottle, it's a testament to his hard work, the way he carries himself, and the culture that has been established by Jon Cooper here in Tampa and carried out by the great captains in Tampa Bay Lightning history.
Whether or not Hagel has the "C" on his chest doesn't change the impact he has on this team.