Brandon Hagel Reveals Thoughts of Playing in Lightning's 11-7 System

The Tampa Bay Lightning have looked a bit different early this season on their way to a 3-1 start, and it's not just because of new players joining Jon Cooper's team.

Cooper and his staff have heavily shifted toward an 11-forward, 7-defenseman system this season.

And while this system has mostly been used in the past by Cooper when in a pinch or due to injury, this season it's due to the deep defensive depth and tactical management of his roster.

It has been an interesting shift from the norm in the NHL, but it seems to be working for the Lightning thus far. For left winger Brandon Hagel, it doesn't matter much what the Bolts run, as he will continue to play his game.

Brandon Hagel 'Doesn't Mind' 11-7 System

“That’s up to the coaches. I don’t mind. I’m going out there, I’m doing what I need to do, and I think every guy in this locker room goes out there and does their job. Everyone has a role on this team, and everyone has a different role," Hagel said when asked if he likes playing with 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

"If you just go out there and do what you’re asked for, it doesn’t matter how many forwards or how many D are in the lineup. Just go out there, compete, do your role, and the coaches will take care of that.”

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That is a prototypical Hagel answer. The man just wants to get out on the ice and play hockey.

However, it does seem to be having a positive impact on the team, especially when playing 5-on-5.

Getting that extra defender allows Tampa Bay to utilize their depth, with guys like Emil Lilleberg or Max Crozier getting more time on the ice. This has allowed Cooper to get more physical and multiple with his lines.

The move to 11-7 also allows Coop to manage the workloads to keep guys fresh and insert younger defenders in situational minutes.

But perhaps the biggest impact can be seen on the offensive side of the ice.

Going with 11 forwards allows Cooper to double-shift his stars in Nikita Kucherov, Hagel, Brayden Point, and Jake Guentzel. Thus, creating uneven matchups for opposing defensive pairs, where bottom lines will have to go up against the Bolts' top players.

It's been an interesting move by Cooper, who won the Lightning's back-to-back Stanley Cups while trotting out a predominantly heavy 12-6 system.

Cooper will likely, at some point, get back to a 12-6 system, especially if the matchup demands it. But for now, the current 11-7 system is working well for Tampa. If it's not broken, don't fix it.