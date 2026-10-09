Dennis Hildeby, John Carlson Lead the Way as Tampa Defeats Minnesota

The Tampa Bay Lightning entered their fourth contest of the season with a record of 2-1, and they will leave with a record of 3-1. The Lightning finished up their homestand against the Minnesota Wild, and they took care of business on a night where Andrei Vasilevskiy was off.

The Bolts took control of the contest right out of the gate, scoring two goals 36 seconds apart with Anthony Cirelli and John Carlson finding the back of the net. Carlson later added a power-play goal, and Tampa Bay held the lead for the remainder of the contest.

Here are three takeaways from the Bolts third win of the season.

Power Play Unit Gets on The Board

Oct 8, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman John Carlson (74) is congratulated after he scored a gain against the Minnesota Wild during the first period at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Lightning fell to 0-14 on power play opportunities after failing to score on their first man advantage, but they wouldn't let that scoreless streak go on any longer. The Bolts power play unit finally had some movement, and it led to an easy goal for John Carlson, assisted by Nikita Kucherov. This duo is going to connect on the power play time and time again this season and to finally break their cold spell is huge for Tampa.

Power play goal for Tampa Bay!



Scored by John Carlson with 15:05 left in the 2nd. Assisted by Nikita Kucherov and Jake Guentzel.



TBL: 3 | MIN: 1#MINvsTBL #GoBolts #mnwild pic.twitter.com/aNHjxzHZPt — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) October 9, 2026

Welcome to Tampa John Carlson

Oct 5, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defense John Carlson (74) carries the puck during the second period against Philadelphia Flyers at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Being a defensemen and playing with Nikita Kucherov is a dream come true, one that John Carlson was introduced to against the Wild. Kucherov assisted on both of Carlson's goals and it was a great game for the newest Bolt. Beyond the goals, Carlson kept the puck moving, was controlled, and was huge for Tampa on both sides. If this is the Carlson Tampa can get all season, there is no telling how good he, and the Bolts can be.

John Carlson doubled the lead for the @TBLightning by scoring his first goal with the franchise since signing a two-year deal on July 2.#NHLStats: https://t.co/JPwbS1LkSk pic.twitter.com/uEPz2ZbfzX — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 9, 2026

Dennis Hildeby Has a Wonderful Debut

Oct 8, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Dennis Hildeby (35) makes a save against the Minnesota Wild during the second period at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hildeby opened up his Bolts debut with a 9/9 scoreless first period before surrendering two goals (one power play) in the second period, but that is where Hildeby and the Bolts would leave it. Hildeby made multiple timely saves in the third period and had a debut to be proud of. If Hildeby can provide this kind of stability each time he gets an opportunity, Tampa will be in a really good spot.

Hildeby ended the night saving 33/35 shots.

After being dominated in the season opener, the Lightning quickly responded, reminding the NHL of the team that they are. This year's team is deep, and that will help carry Tampa through the tough times of this season.

Tampa returns to the ice Saturday October 10th in New York against the Islanders.