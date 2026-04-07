Buffalo's Defense Reigns Supreme as the Lightning Fall
The Tampa Bay Lightning traveled to Buffalo for a late season clash with the Buffalo Sabres, the last of four matchups this season. In a highly competitive and tempered battle, the Sabres defense held the Lightnings powerful offense in check all night, making everything tough for them.
The Lightning's defense made Vasilevskiy's job tough all night, but they toughened up in the third period giving the team a chance down the stretch, however they couldn't get the job done as Ukko-Pekka Luukkonenen saved all of the Lightnings 3rd period shots.
1. 1st Period 2-1 Sabres
The first period saw fireworks as the physicality began early. The Sabres set the tone early as Alex Tuch scored the game's first goal right out of the penalty box. The Lightning soon responded as they fought off a penalty, drew a penalty on the Sabres, and went to work on the power-play, their bread and butter. Nikita Kucherov capitalized on a Jake Guentzel pass for his 400th career goal to even the score at 1. It was a short 3 minutes after that Josh Norris scored after a Lightning turnover near the blue line.
Nikita Kucherov Reaches Milestone Against Sabres
2. 2nd Period 3-2 Sabres
The second period was much of the same, physical, penalty filled (only 3 compared to the 1st periods 8), and goals for each team. The Lightning even the score at 2 with a Jake Guentzel goal off a beautiful feed from Brayden Point and the Sabres took the lead right back with a Jason Zucker tip. The goalies were the highlight of the period as both Vasilevskiy and Luukkonen combined to go 19-21 on saves for the period.
3. 3rd Period 4-2 Final
Neither team could get anything going in the offensive zone in the third period despite the 4-4 opportunity with Jake Guentzel and Zach Benson going to the box for roughing. Tampa went Vasilevskiy and Luukkonen were dialed in for the whole period, and the Sabres scored the empty netter with a 1:54 to play.
This loss puts the Lightning in a tough spot down the stretch as they are now tied with the Sabres (who own the tiebreaker) in the standings for first in the Atlantic. The Lightning have 5 games to go against Ottowa, Montreal, Boston, Detroit, and New York (Rangers). The Lightning will need to handle business down the stretch if they want to stay atop the Eastern Conference standings.