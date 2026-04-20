Canadiens Strike First: Slafkovsky Hat Trick Lifts Montreal in Overtime Thriller
Final: Montreal Canadiens 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 3 (OT)
Game 1 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens has unfolded as a true playoff battle, combining pace, physicality, and constant momentum swings. With more than 70 combined hits, both teams have made it clear that space will be hard to find in this series.
First Period
Montreal established the tone early, playing with pace and physicality while limiting Tampa Bay’s ability to generate clean entries and sustained pressure.
That approach paid off midway through the period when Josh Anderson opened the scoring at 13:24. The goal came as a result of sustained effort and puck pressure, giving the Canadiens a 1-0 lead.
Tampa Bay had its moments late in the period but was unable to solve Montreal’s structure, sending the Canadiens into the intermission with both the lead and early momentum.
Second Period
The second period delivered the first major turning point of the game and shifted momentum in a dramatic way.
Montreal appeared to extend its lead on another goal from Anderson, but the play was overturned after review. Instead of building on their advantage, the Canadiens quickly found themselves shorthanded.
Tampa Bay capitalized on the opportunity. Darren Raddysh tied the game on the power play, with Nikita Kucherov and Jake Guentzel assisting on the play.
Shortly after, Brandon Hagel gave the Lightning their first lead of the night at even strength, completing a rapid swing in control.
Montreal responded before the period ended as Juraj Slafkovsky scored on the power play, restoring balance and sending the game into the third period tied 2-2.
Third Period
The final period carried the same intensity, with both teams trading chances and continuing to play a tight, physical game.
Slafkovsky struck again on the power play to give Montreal a 3-2 lead, continuing the Canadiens’ success with the man advantage.
Tampa Bay answered once more, as Hagel scored his second goal of the night on the power play. Guentzel (3) and Kucherov (2) added to their assist totals, continuing to drive the Lightning offense.
Late in regulation, the game took another turn. Jake Guentzel was called for high-sticking with 20.5 seconds remaining, giving Montreal a critical power-play opportunity.
Overtime
Montreal needed little time to capitalize.
Just 1:22 into overtime, Slafkovsky completed the hat trick, finishing on the power play to secure a 4-3 victory for the Canadiens.
The sequence underscored Montreal’s effectiveness on special teams, as they finished the night 3-for-5 on the power play and converted the game’s biggest opportunity.
Takeaways
This game was defined by its physical edge and the difficulty both teams have had generating clean offensive looks, as reflected in just 41 total shots despite constant pressure and 85 hits. The overturned goal from Anderson in the second period proved to be a pivotal moment, directly leading to two Tampa Bay goals and a shift in momentum, but Montreal’s ability to respond through Slafkovsky on the power play kept the game even.
Tampa Bay’s top players, including Kucherov and Guentzel, have driven much of the offense, while Hagel’s two goals have been key in matching Montreal’s pushes. At the same time, special teams have emerged as a central factor, with Tampa Bay going 2-for-5 on the power play and Montreal capitalizing repeatedly with the man advantage. If this game is any indication, power-play execution and overall special teams play could play a major role in determining the outcome of this series.
What’s Next
Game 2 is set for Tuesday, April 21 at 7:00 PM as the series continues to build intensity.