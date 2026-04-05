Darren Raddysh Etches His Name in Tampa Bay History
It was a big game for the Tampa Bay Lightning Saturday night against the Boston Bruins as the Lightning picked up a 3-1 victory; clinching a playoff spot as they continue to chase the 1st seeded Carolina Hurricanes.
The headlines will point to the Lightning clinching and their strong comeback from an early deficit, but the real story of the night went deeper. It wasn’t just about rallying from a 1–0 hole to secure a 3–1 win, it was how Darren Raddysh’s second goal, the game-winner, carved out a place in Tampa Bay Lightning history.
Raddysh's 21st goal of the season with 5:31 left in the third period set the record for the most goals in a season. He surpassed teammate Victor Hedman (2021-22) and Stanley Cup winner Dan Boyle (2006-07), whose 20-goal seasons tied for the top spot in franchise history.
The Surprising Part
Prior to this season, Raddysh was really a defenseman. His mark for most goals in a season was 6, and he only had 13 career goals. This season, nobody would have predicted 21 goals from Raddysh. This has been his best career season, not only from a goal scoring standpoint. He is a +26 on the ice, good for 13th in the NHL for defensemen. He has 67 points, good for 7th, and his 21 goals ranks 3rd among all defensemen in the NHL.
Raddysh's success has directly contributed to the Lightnings success. They boast the 3rd best penalty kill unit, are only allowing 2.8 goals per game (top 5), and have the third best record in the National Hockey League.
Here is what Raddysh had to say after the game:
“That was awesome. I love being in Tampa. I love everything about this place. It’s special to me and my family. Just to see the support that my family’s gotten from everyone this year, it’s been awesome and we can’t thank the City of Tampa and the fans, all the players and the organization enough. It’s been such a fun ride and we clinched the playoffs today and we’re excited for what’s to come.”- Darren Raddysh
The Lightning will have a decision to make this offseason as Raddysh has done this in his contract season. The second and last year of his 2-year $1.95 million dollar contract. Raddysh is playing well above that price tag. He has been a top 10 defensemen on one of the NHL's cheapest contracts, an awesome thing for both Raddysh and the Lightning.
The 30-year-old defensemen has come a long way and has finally hit his stride in a Lightning uniform. As the Lightning continue their march to their 4th Stanley Cup, Raddysh will be an essential piece, and hopefully one for a long time to come.
The Lightning clinched a playoff spot, and Darren Raddysh has forever set his place in Lightning history, now the Lightning look to the next goal of becoming the East's #1 seed.