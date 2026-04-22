Hagel's "Gordie Howe Hat Trick" Ignites Lightning in Game 2
Every year the NHL playoffs have a protagonist that raises his level of play above their regular season performance baseline. Last year it was Brad Marchand for the Florida Panthers, who added a level of experience and grit to a championship roster that reached the mountain top again. In the 2024-25 post season, Marchand had 20 points in 23 games and was a menace with 48 penalty minutes.
Brandon Hagel through two games against Montreal has put his stamp on the series with four points and nine penalty minutes, he also punched Juraj Slafkovsky's time clock in Game two.
Hagel added his name to hockey lore in Game 2 with a "Gordie Howe hat Trick"; which consists of a goal, an assist, and a fight. This was the first such occurrence of the GHHT in Lightning playoff history, and Hagel knew he had to leave it all on the ice to even up the series.
Game two followed a similar script to the series opener as the contempt between the Habs and Bolts boiled over late in the first period.
With the series even heading into Game three Friday, the action moves to the Bell Centre in Montreal. The Lightning will have to be focused in what will certainly be an incredibly hostile road atmosphere. Nikita Kucherov snapped his 16-game playoff goal drought with a sick wrap around to tie the game at two late in the third period.
Unlike Game one, the Lightning would finish the job in overtime with a relentless assault, holding the Canadiens without a shot in the extra frame. Tampa Bay had eight consecutive shots in overtime, with the ninth from J.J. Moser sealing the victory.
Game three is set up to be a classic with both teams searching for every advantage. Let's dig into some of the numbers after two games compared to other playoff series.
44- The number of fighting majors handed to the Lightning during the regular season, most in the NHL. There have been three fights overall in this year's playoffs.
All stats below per NHL EDGE stats
9.22 - The number of miles Montreal defenseman Lane Hutson has skated in the series, which ranks third among all skaters in the postseason. Montreal has skated 98.56 miles as a team, which also ranks third.
7 - The Lightning have taken seven shots exceeding 90 miles-per-hour, most in the playoffs
28.6% - The percentage of 'high danger' shots fired by the Lightning, ranking third in the playoffs. Montreal rookie goalie Jakob Dobes has played really well in high pressure situations and held strong so far in a tight series.
Game three is Friday April 24th, 2026 from the Bell Centre in Montreal, puck drops at 7pm EST.