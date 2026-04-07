Jon Cooper Demands Accountability for Lightning Injury
The Tampa Bay Lightning are traveling across the border to take on the Ottawa Senators on the second night of a back-to-back. The Lightning were in Buffalo last night and suffered a crucial loss at the hands of the Sabres who made nothing easy for Tampa. The Lightning conceded 4 goals (one empty netter) and struggled to find any clean looks offensively.
Beyond just the loss, the Lightning went down a player, Pontus Holmberg who was injured after a hit that sent him into an open door. Here is what head coach Jon Cooper had to say:
“I don’t know who’s working the penalty box over there, but I don’t know if they should keep their job after what happened there, like, leaving the door open,” Cooper said. “That could have hurt anybody on either team. Those are just dangerous situations, so a little frustrated on my part.”- Jon Cooper
Here is the play:
Jon Cooper was also asked about Holmberg's health and how he looked, and Cooper simply said, "Not good."
Holmberg is part of a crucial line with Yanni Gourde, and Zemgus Girgensons.
So, with the Lightning already down Brandon Hagel (day to day), Victor Hedman (personal), Anthony Cirelli (day to day), and many others, the Lightning will have to bear down over the last 5 games, get healthy, but also win games to ensure they stay in a premier playoff position (first in the Atlantic).
Looking to Ottawa
The Lightning are 1-1 against the Sabres this year, with both matchups coming at Benchmark International Arena. The first matchup between the two teams saw the Lightning blow a 3-1 lead while the second saw the Lightning score 4 unanswered goals after falling in an early 2-0 hole.
Yet on the second night of a back-to-back, the Senators will likely get to see the Lightnings backup goalie Jonas Johansson (11-9), a sharp decline from star goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy. The Lightning's defense will be put to the test to up the defensive pressure and physicality much like they did in the third period of last night's contest.
The Lightning are 7-5-2 on the second night of a back-to-back this season and are facing a Senator's team that has won 6 out of their last 10 and currently hold a one-point lead over the Islanders for the last wild card spot, making this game crucial for Ottawa.
Every win down the stretch is crucial for the Bolts especially as the first tie breaker after points are regulation wins and overtime wins. So, the Lightning currently still sit ahead of the Sabres. Slowing down Tim Stützle and Shane Pinto will be critical on the defensive end while the Lighting's stout offense should be able to generate goals on Ottawa's keeper Linus Ullmark. The Senators allow the 20th most goals per game as a team (3.1) and both Ullmark and James Reiner sit below a 90% save percentage.
It's a big one across the border, and the Lightning must capitalize on a potential playoff preview.