Lightning Let Another Overtime Game Slip Away in Game 3 vs Canadiens
The Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens played their third consecutive overtime game Friday night, which has not happened in the NHL playoffs since the 2021-22 season. In a series that has been even and physical through two games, Friday night's matchup took on a different feel early.
Through two games in an extremely even series, the Lightning led in shots-on-goal 57-46. The atmosphere at the Bell Centre in Montreal was electric to open Game 3.
Both teams were feeling each other out early until Montreal left wing Alexandre Texier opened the scoring at the 4:53 mark.
Texier would make his mark later in the game as well, while Lightning center Brayden Point finally lived up to his surname with his first tally in the series to tie the game less than three minutes later on the power play. Tampa Bay gained the man advantage after a tripping penalty on Montreal goalie Jakob Dobes.
The game would remain tied after the first twenty minutes. In the second period, Brandon Hagel once again made an impact in the series with his fourth goal after a terrible Montreal turnover just inside the neutral zone.
Hagel has been Tampa Bay's best player in the series so far and leads the Bolts with four goals (and 11 penalty minutes). The Lightning would hold the lead in the second period for about eight minutes until Kirby Dach once agained evened it up for the Habs at 2-2.
The teams played to a stalemate throughout the third period and the game would once again enter overtime. As in game one, Montreal would weather the storm in regulation before ending the contest in dramatic fashion.
In a series that has just a one goal difference overall, Montreal has simply responded better when it matters most. The Habs lead in shots-on-goal (75-74), hits (118-112) and power play goals (4-3)
Montreal rookie goaltender Jakob Dobes has outplayed Andrei Vasilesvkiy in the series, despite the "Big Cat" stopping three Montreal breakaways in game three and making several key saves throughout. Let's dive into some of the advanced stats from the series that shows just how evenly contested it has been.
All stats courtesy of NHL EDGE.
0.18 miles - The difference in average distance skated per 60 minutes between Montreal (9.07 miles) and Tampa Bay (8.89 miles) through three games.
17.6% - Exact percentage of time spent in the neutral zone for both teams.
75.2% - Percentage of time spent in the offensive zone on the power play for Lightning defenseman J.J. Moser, most in the NHL playoffs through Friday's games.
0 - The amount of goals for Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki in the series. Despite this, the Lightning trail 2-1 in the series and face a near must-win situation in Game 4.
Game four sets up to be a must-win for the Lightning, with the puck dropping Sunday night at 7pm from the Bell Centre in Montreal.