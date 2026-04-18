Lightning Look to Avoid Changing of the Guard Against Canadiens
Take a journey back in time to June 9, 1993, when the hockey world witnessed Montreal hoisting their 24th Stanley Cup. For that to be the last time the most iconic trophy in sports would end up on Canadian soil for over three decades defies all logic. Most snowbirds fly north after Memorial Day, but to add insult to injury Lord Stanley has found spending summers in the sweltering Florida sun isn't that bad after all.
The Lightning and Panthers have combined for five Stanley Cups since 2004, and have owned the Finals this decade. Florida is out this year, so if Tampa Bay wants to extend the streak of championship series appearances to seven, they must take care of business against a dangerous Montreal squad.
Benchmark International Arena in Tampa has a 4.6 star rating on Google, which might be higher if the home team felt more welcome in the playoffs. The Lightning have gone 1-7 on home ice over the last three opening rounds, and lost three out of their last four Game 1's overall.
The Habs are getting career-high level of play from Captain Nick Suzuki (29 goals, 72 assists) who played all 82 games and was just the fifth player in Montreal's illustrious history to eclipse 100 points.
Forward Cole Caufield became the first Montreal player to score 50 or more goals since 1989-90 (Stephane Richer) and combined with Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky to form an electric top line unlike any other in Montreal since the nineties.
At first glance, the goalie matchup in this series seems one-sided. Andrei Vasilevskiy just completed a stellar season which could end with his second Veniza Trophy. Vasilevskiy led the NHL with 39 wins and was second in the league with a 2.31 goals-against-average. It was tough sledding for Vasilevskiy against the Canadiens this year however, as the 31 year-old net minder went 0-2-0 and had just a .905 save percentage.
Across the ice, young Montreal goalie Jakub Dobes has been stellar of late. The 24 year-old rookie has gone 8-3-0 in his last 11 starts with a 2.25 GAA and .927 save percentage. Dobes will be the likely starter in net for Montreal and went 2-1-0 with a 2.15 GAA and .928 save percentage in three starts against Tampa Bay this season.
This series should be highly competitive as both teams finished with exactly 106 points this year, with Tampa Bay securing home ice in round one due to more wins in regulation. The question is, will Tampa Bay's experience in the postseason give them the advantage? Or will the rising Canadiens play fast and loose and continue the first round misery for the Bolts?
Game one airs on Sunday April 19th, 2026 at 5:45 EST on TNT and truTV.