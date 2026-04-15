Lightning vs Canadiens: 3 Defining Storylines Shaping a Heated Playoff Series
The playoff series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Montreal Canadiens presents a clear contrast in team profiles. Tampa Bay has advantages in scoring, defense, and special teams. Montreal relies on structure, defensive commitment, and physical play to stay competitive.
Key players will also shape the outcome. Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point lead Tampa Bay’s offense, while Darren Raddysh has anchored the defense. For Montreal, Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield are central to their scoring, with Noah Dobson and Mike Matheson playing key roles defensively.
Here are the three biggest storylines in this series:
A 2021 Stanley Cup Final Rematch
This series is a rematch of the 2021 Stanley Cup Finals, which Tampa Bay won in five games, completing Tampa's back-to-back Stanley Cup Championship run.
The Lightning controlled that series through consistent scoring and strong defensive play. Several core players from that team remain in place, including Kucherov, Point, and Hedman.
Montreal has undergone more roster turnover since that Finals appearance. Suzuki and Caufield now lead the team offensively, and their performance in this series will be important in determining whether the Canadiens can remain competitive.
The previous result does not determine this series, but it provides context for the matchup, especially considering the Canadiens moved on from their coach the very next season.
Martin St. Louis Coaching Against Tampa Bay
Martin St. Louis is coaching against the franchise where he had the most successful period of his playing career, a place where he made such a great impact.
He was a central part of Tampa Bay’s 2004 Stanley Cup team and won both the Art Ross Trophy and the Hart Memorial Trophy that season. His impact on the organization remains significant as he put the Lightning on the map. St. Louis is top 5 in games played, points, goals, assists, points, and many other categories in Tampa Bay history, leading to his #26 being retired.
As head coach of Montreal, St. Louis has a 115-131-37 record and has reached the playoffs once. His only appearance ended in a demoralizing 4-1 series loss to the Washington Capitals.
This series places him in a direct coaching matchup against Tampa Bay. His decisions related to line matchups, defensive structure, and in-game adjustments will be important factors in Montreal’s ability to compete.
St. Louis felt he had something to prove in Tampa once as a player, proving everyone wrong as a former undrafted free agent, and now he tries to play spoiler for a Tampa team that believes they are title contenders.
Why Nikita Kucherov has been the NHL’s Most Valuable Player
Can Tampa Bay Match Montreal’s Physical Play?
Tampa Bay has statistical advantages in several areas. The Lightning score more goals per game, allow fewer goals per game (with the better goal tender), and have a more effective penalty kill unit. They also have more proven offensive production at the top of the lineup.
Montreal’s approach is based on physical play, smart offense, and defensive structure.
The Canadiens average 22 hits per game, which is 2 more than Tampa Bay. They lead the NHL with 16.3 blocked shots per game and rank in the top five in both penalty minutes and penalties drawn per game.
This approach has affected recent matchups. In the two team's most recent contest, Montreal limited Tampa Bay to 18 shots and one goal. The game included 126 total penalty minutes, with 71 assessed to the Lightning.
Montreal maintained discipline while playing physically. They responded to contact situations but did not take a disproportionate number of penalties.
The season series was 2-2 with Tampa's second win coming via shootout.
For Tampa Bay, discipline and puck management are key factors. Kucherov and Point will need to maintain offensive production while avoiding unnecessary penalties. Raddysh's role in managing defensive zone play and breakouts will also be important.
This series will be determined by execution in key areas. Tampa Bay has the stronger roster based on season performance, but Montreal’s physical approach and defensive play can reduce that advantage as their style of play is much more cut out for playoff hockey.