Lightning vs. Canadiens playoff history:



2004 (2nd round): Bolts sweep 4-0

2014 (1st round): Canadiens sweep 4-0

2015 (2nd round): Bolts win 4-2*

2021 (Stanley Cup Final): Bolts win 4-1

2026: ???



*Tyler Johnson's Game 3 goal vs. MTL is one of the best in Lightning history pic.twitter.com/kco49DmaYz