Lightning Re-Sign Scott Sabourin as Tampa Bay Begins Important Offseason Decisions
The Tampa Bay Lightning made their first notable move of the offseason, re-signing veteran forward Scott Sabourin to a one-year, two-way contract, the organization announced through vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois.
Sabourin, 33, served in a depth role for Tampa Bay during the 2025-26 season and is expected to continue providing organizational flexibility as the Lightning head into an important summer filled with decisions.
Last season, Sabourin appeared in 26 games for Tampa Bay, registering one goal and five points while posting a plus-1 rating. He also recorded 89 penalty minutes, ranking third on the team in that category. While offensive production was not his primary contribution, Sabourin brought physicality, energy, and toughness to the lineup whenever called upon.
The veteran winger also reached another milestone in his career by making his Stanley Cup Playoff debut with the Lightning. Sabourin appeared in two postseason contests as Tampa Bay once again searched for answers during another early playoff exit.
Sabourin had this highlight hit which gave Tampa some momentum against Montreal.
At the American Hockey League level, Sabourin split time with the Syracuse Crunch and remained productive in a veteran role. He played in 24 games with Syracuse, collecting six goals and eight points while adding 22 penalty minutes.
Sabourin's professional journey has been anything but conventional. Originally undrafted, he worked his way through the minor league ranks before earning a three-year entry-level contract with the Los Angeles Kings in October 2013. After years of perseverance and stops throughout professional hockey, Sabourin signed with the Lightning as a free agent on July 13, 2025.
The new contract likely signals another season of movement between Tampa Bay and Syracuse. Sabourin gives the Lightning a dependable option who can step into the NHL lineup when injuries arise while also providing leadership and experience within the Crunch organization.
Although Sabourin's signing is a relatively small move on the surface, it represents the beginning of what could be a busy offseason for Tampa Bay. The Lightning enter the summer after suffering a fourth consecutive first-round playoff exit, and larger roster questions remain unresolved.
Among the most notable decisions facing the organization is the future of defenseman Darren Raddysh, as Tampa Bay continues evaluating how to reshape its roster heading into next season.
Sabourin's resigning is the first of many moves the Lightning will make this offseason, and this is a good one. Sabourin provides physicality and depth for a Tampa team looking to return to the playoffs.