Lightning Remake Roster with Mikheyev Signing, Paul-Hildeby Trade, and Viel Addition
The Tampa Bay Lightning executed three moves in just one day after watching the rest of the NHL take action. Reshaping their middle-six forward depth, grit, and long-term goaltending outlook. Vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois shook up the roster by executing a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs and dipping into free agency to lock down a pair of physical, high-motor wingers.
Lightning Bolster M/B6-Six, Sign Forward Ilya Mikheyev to Four-Year Deal
Tampa Bay kicked off their busy afternoon by addressing their depth and special teams, signing versatile forward Ilya Mikheyev to a four-year contract carrying an average annual value (AAV) of $3.85 million.
At 31 years old, Mikheyev brings elite speed and strong defensive instincts to the Bolts' middle six. The Omsk, Russia native is coming off a productive 77-game campaign with the Chicago Blackhawks last season, where he recorded 18 goals and 36 points while averaging 17:26 in time on ice per contest. He ranked fourth on Chicago for points and tied for the team lead with a plus-2 rating.
Over his 427 career NHL games with the Blackhawks, Vancouver Canucks, and Toronto Maple Leafs, Mikheyev has amassed 98 goals and 201 points, including two 20-goal seasons. He provides head coach Jon Cooper with a premier penalty killer and a reliable 5-on-5 transition weapon.
Benjamin Pierce on the move:
"The other thing about newest #GoBolts forward Ilya Mikheyev that shouldn’t be overlooked—he led all Chicago forwards in shorthanded time on ice last season for a team that held the league’s second-best PK.- Benjamin Pierce
17 of his 18 goals were at even strength, too."
BriseBois Deals Nick Paul to Toronto for Netminder Dennis Hildeby, Draft Capital
In the most surprising move of the day, the Lightning parted ways with veteran forward Nick Paul, trading him to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for 24-year-old goaltender Dennis Hildeby, a 2027 fourth-round draft pick, and a 2028 third-round draft pick.
The 6-foot-7 Hildeby gives Tampa Bay a highly promising, young goaltending asset. Hildeby appeared 20 games with the Maple Leafs last season, posting a 5-7-4 record while leading all Toronto goaltenders (minimum 20 games played) with a 2.86 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage. He also excelled with the AHL's Toronto Marlies last year, going 10-8-5 with a 2.71 GAA and a .898 save percentage before turning in a stellar .921 save percentage in three Calder Cup playoff games.
Tampa Bay Adds Heavy Grit, Inks Jeffrey Viel to Five-Year Contract
To replace some of the physical edge lost in the Nick Paul trade, the Lightning secured hard-nosed forward Jeffrey Viel on a five-year contract worth an AAV of $2.5 million.
Viel, 29, brings a ferocious, physical style of play to Tampa Bay's bottom-six forward group. He split last season between the Boston Bruins and the Anaheim Ducks. He began the year playing 10 games with Boston, racking up 30 penalty minutes. He was then traded to the Ducks where he appeared in 35 games, gathering three goals, 10 points, and 49 penalty minutes.
The Lightning have added some much needed depth to their roster and acquired a young, promising goalie. But this can't be all the Lightning and Julien BriseBois do, not as they watch ther in-state rival continue to make big time moves.