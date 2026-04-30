Lightning Stars Fading Under the Bright Lights of the Playoffs
The Tampa Bay Lightning face possible elimination Friday after another poor playoff performance on home ice in Game 5 Wednesday.
In a series that was remarkably even through the first four games, the Lightning had a chance to seize the momentum in front of a raucous home crowd of 19,092 at Benchmark International Arena.
That did not happen.
Andrei Vasilevskiy, winner of two Stanley Cups, a Veniza Trophy, and a Conn Smythe, has been outplayed by 24 year-old rookie Jakob Dobes in his first ever post season action.
Dobes had 38 saves in Game 5 and Montreal is one win away from advancing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since losing to the Lightning in the 2021 Finals.
A disturbing trend continues in the postseason for the "Big Cat" as he sits at a save percentage of just .881 over the last four playoff series, well below his career average of .917.
Vasilevskiy let in a soft goal to Alex Texier that gave the Canadiens a lead they would not relinquish.
The Habs are leading this series despite just a single goal from their top two scorers, Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki. However, the Tampa Bay top line outside of Brandon Hagel has been a disappointment as well.
Lightning
Goals
Assists
Points
+/-
PIM
B. Hagel
6
1
7
+6
13
B. Point
1
0
1
-1
0
N. Kucherov
1
5
6
+3
8
Totals
8
6
14
+8
21
Canadiens
C. Caufield
1
3
4
-5
0
N. Suzuki
0
5
5
-5
0
J. Slafkovsky
3
0
3
-5
7
Totals
4
8
12
-15
7
On the surface the numbers look respectable for the Lightning's top forward line, they have a whopping +23 plus/minus compared to the same line for the Canadiens. The penalties have hurt their overall rhythm and production while leading to plenty of power play chances for Montreal. Tampa Bay has the fourth worst penalty kill percentage in the playoffs at 76.2%, while Montreal's net percentage on the power play of 23.8% ranks third in the playoffs.
The penalties to the top line have not led directly to power play goals, but having your three best forwards off the ice for what amounts to a complete period does not help the cause.
The Montreal Canadiens are winning this series with little to no goal production from their top regular season scorers because they are doing the little things well.
A lot of advanced stats favor Tampa Bay, they lead in total shots on goal (134-117) and have spent more time in the offensive zone compared to Montreal (42.6% to 39.7%).
The Lightning will need Vasilevskiy to return to his regular season form, and for Kucherov and Point to get going offensively or this series will end Friday in Montreal.