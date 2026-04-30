Tampa Bay Falls Flat in Pivotal Game 5 as Vasilevskiy Struggles
The Tampa Bay Lightning fell to the Canadiens 3-2 in regulation, losing their home ice advantage and putting themselves in a poor position to advance in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Tampa is now down 3-2 in the series and must win on the road in Montreal to force a game 7 back in Tampa.
The Bolts lost in regulation, here's how.
Where's the Juice?
It starts with the energy, the building the Lightning on the ice, all of it. The Bolts looked sluggish, like the physicality of the series had gotten to them. The Habs got out ahead of Tampa multiple times, Vasilevskiy let an easy save go through for a goal, and the Lightning simply got beat.
Montreal won the board battles, penetrated Tampa's defense for easy looks, and dominated the faceoffs as well.
The Goalies
After that, the credit goes to Jakub Dobes. Dobes was lights out making 38-40 saves, 17 of which came in the third period, with many coming in the last 2 minutes of the game where Tampa held all the pressure in the 6-5. Dobes made big save after big save, and Tampa couldn't get another goal off the rookie keeper.
As for Vasilevskiy, it gets to a point where the blame all can't get put on the defense. Although a finalist for the Vezina, the big cat simply isn't as nimble and effective as he once was. If the opposing team ever had loss than 25 shots off in a playoff game, it would have been chalked up as a Lightning win in the past, but not anymore.
The Stars Didn't Shine
It starts with Nikita Kucherov, but we could go down the list of Lightning stars who had a poor lifeless night. Bradyen Point, no points yet again, Hagel, and Kucherov couldn't get going, and Anthony Cirelli was dominated on the faceoffs. Tampa had the advantage with their top 6 guys all series, and it went away in a must win game.
Beyond these three factors, the Lightning just can't get the job done at home. They are now 2-11 in their last 13 home playoff games and are on the brink of a fourth straight year of not making it past the 1st round.
The Lightning's backs will be against the wall in game 6 this Friday, in a must win game. If Tampa has another early exit, some serious changes may be needed.