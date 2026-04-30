ANOTHER 3-2 FINAL GIVES THE CANADIENS A 3-2 LEAD IN THE SERIES!!! 🤩 #StanleyCup



Game 6 between the @TBLightning and @CanadiensMTL is FRIDAY at 7p ET on @espn 2, @Sportsnet, & @TVASports! pic.twitter.com/ksSpPH3LmZ