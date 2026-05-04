Nikita Kucherov a Game Seven No-Show Once Again as Lightning Season Ends
It was a perfect night for hockey in Tampa Bay, with all the energy and anticipation that comes with Game Seven. And for long stretches, the Tampa Bay Lightning played like a team determined to advance.
They controlled possession, dictated the pace, and piled up a significant edge in shots on goal. But hockey doesn’t reward volume alone. Despite carrying play and generating chance after chance, the Lightning found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard, undone by missed opportunities and a standout performance from rookie goaltender Jakub Dobes.
1st Period
The Lightning dominated the period in the stat sheet, but not on the scoreboard as Tampa's streak of not having a lead after one period increased to 22. The Bolts were able to get 9 shots off that were all saved by rookie Jakub Dobes. But it was late in the period where the Canadiens took the lead, with a goal from Nick Suzuki, a deflection that then went off of J.J Moser's back. Just a crazy way to start the scoring in this great series.
2nd Period
The experience really reigned supreme in the second period. The Canadiens didn't have a shot on goal in a playoff period for their first time in their franchise's history. Tampa dominated the period, and their second line came through with a Dominic James tip-in goal. Tampa scored on the power play, something they had struggled with all series, killed 2 power plays, and kept the pressure on Dobes all period. The second period swung the momentum in Tampa's favor, and they would never look back.
Montreal spent 25 seconds in Tampa's zone.
3rd Period
We entered the final 20 minutes in a 1-1 tie. Everything both teams had done all series means nothing, and it was just who they were going to be for this final period. The period started with great defense and not much offense, but the Canadiens were able to take a 2-1 advantage with 8:53 to go with another unorthodox goal by Alex Newhook off the back of Andrei Vasilevskiy. Despite many opportunities, the Tampa Bay Lightning could not cash in to tie the game.
The Bolts fought until the end, highlighted by an incredible empty-net save from Brandon Hagel, and even earned a power play with 6.4 seconds remaining—but couldn’t find the equalizer.
Tampa Bay has now exited in the first round for the fourth straight season, and questions will follow into the offseason. Still, this was a hard-fought, tightly contested series that ultimately came down to missed chances and timely saves.