Nikita Kucherov Edges Connor McDavid to Claim Second Career Hart Trophy
Tampa Bay Lightning superstar Nikita Kucherov has officially captured the 2025-26 Hart Memorial Trophy, securing his place as the National Hockey League’s Most Valuable Player for the second time in his illustrious career Kucherov joins Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, and Alex Ovechkin as the only active players to win the award twice.
In what will go down as one of the tightest and most thrilling voting races in hockey history, the 32-year-old winger edged out Edmonton Oilers powerhouse Connor McDavid by a razor-thin margin. Kucherov accumulated 1,436 voting points from the Professional Hockey Writers Association, just 10 points ahead of McDavid’s 1,426.
Kucherov's 2025/26 campaign was a masterclass in consistency and offensive dominance. He recorded his fourth consecutive season with at least 110 points and his third straight year eclipsing the 120-point mark. In total, the Lightning star racked up 130 points, lighting up the stat sheet for 44 goals and dishing out 86 assists. Along the way, he celebrated massive career milestones by scoring his 400th NHL goal and eclipsing 1,000 career points, a mark he reached early in the year during an October matchup.
While his season totals are staggering, it was Kucherov's sheer value to his team that cemented his MVP case. The Lightning endured a rocky start to the 2025-26 campaign, stumbling to a 1-4-2 record through their first seven games. Kucherov single-handedly dragged Tampa Bay out of that early-season lull, eventually stringing together an iconic 50-game stretch where he exploded for 104 points. That blistering run represents the highest point production by any NHL skater over a 50-game span since Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux in the 1995-96 season.
Kucherov led the entire league in points per game with a spectacular 1.71 average, while finishing second overall in both assists (86) and even-strength points (92). Highlighting his status as the undisputed engine of the Lightning offense, his 130 points were a jaw-dropping 42 points ahead of the next highest-scoring player on the Tampa Bay roster.
Kucherov was Tampa's offensive anchor all season while the Lightning dealt with numerous injuries, and the loss of their captain Victor Hedman.
Kucherov and franchise legend Martin St. Louis (2004) are the only players in Bolts history to win the coveted award. Seven years after taking home his first MVP hardware in 2019, Kucherov ascends to the peak of the hockey world once again, solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest players of his generation.
Kucherov has now added another milestone to his own trophy case, but can the Bolts bolster the roster enough to help him bring home another Stanley Cup?