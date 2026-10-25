Nikita Kucherov Passes Steven Stamkos for Most Points in Tampa Bay Lightning History

Nikita Kucherov has officially made Tampa Bay Lightning history, passing Steven Stamkos for the most points in franchise history. The superstar winger has continued to establish himself as one of the greatest players to ever wear a Lightning jersey, adding another milestone to an already remarkable career.

Stamkos spent 16 seasons in Tampa Bay, becoming the face of the franchise and finishing his tenure with 1,137 points. His career totals included 555 goals and 582 assists, making him one of the most productive players in Lightning history. Now, Kucherov has surpassed his former teammate on the franchise's all-time points list.

STRUCK INTO LIGHTNING HISTORY!!! ⚡



Nikita Kucherov now holds the @TBLightning's all-time points record with 1,138! pic.twitter.com/MaGVHTjYCb — NHL (@NHL) October 25, 2026

Kucherov Makes Lightning History

Kucherov’s record breaking point came on assist on Brayden Point’s power play goal,

The achievement represents another major moment for Kucherov, who has been a central figure in Tampa Bay's success for more than a decade. His combination of elite vision, playmaking ability, and scoring touch has made him one of the NHL's most dangerous offensive players in route to 2 MVP's and 3 Art-Ross Trophies.

While Stamkos built his legacy through a combination of goal-scoring and leadership, Kucherov has become known for his ability to create offense both for himself and his teammates. Passing Stamkos in career points reflects the consistency Kucherov has maintained throughout his time with the organization.

A Legacy Built Together in Tampa Bay

Jul 12, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) hoists the Stanley Cup during the Stanley Cup Championship parade. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Although Kucherov now sits ahead of Stamkos in the franchise's points record, the two stars will always be connected through their accomplishments together. Both players played major roles in the Lightning winning back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2020 and 2021, helping establish one of the most successful stretches in franchise history.

Stamkos served as the team's captain and leader throughout much of that era, while Kucherov became one of its most important offensive weapons. Their chemistry helped make Tampa Bay a perennial contender and created memories that will remain part of the franchise's history for years to come.

More Records Could Be Within Reach

Oct 15, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) skates with the puck against the Seattle Kraken during the third period at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kucherov still has work to do to catch Stamkos in several goal-scoring categories. Stamkos' 555 career goals remain a significant benchmark, and Kucherov will need to continue producing at an elite level if he hopes to challenge that mark.

However, with a potential contract extension keeping him in Tampa Bay for the foreseeable future, Kucherov could have plenty of opportunities to climb further up the franchise record books. His latest achievement shows just how much ground he has covered and how many more milestones could be ahead.

Regardless of what comes next, both Kucherov and Stamkos have earned their places among the greatest players in Lightning history. Their numbers could one day hang in the rafters at Amalie Arena, and their championship resumes and individual accomplishments could eventually lead them to the Hockey Hall of Fame.