Nikita Kucherov Skates it Off as the Lightning Stay Alive for Home Ice
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning capped a dramatic comeback-and-response night with a star-powered finish, defeating the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 in overtime in a must win on Monday at Benchmark International Arena.
It took just 27 seconds of 3-on-3 play for Nikita Kucherov to deliver the game-winner, finishing a clean 2-on-1 rush alongside Brayden Point to secure Tampa Bay’s 50th win of the season. The milestone marks the fifth time in franchise history the Lightning have reached the 50-win plateau.
Tampa Bay appeared to seize full control midway through the game. After falling behind on an early goal from David Perron, the Lightning went on to score 3 unanswered. They first answered late in the first when Conor Geekie broke in alone and buried his first goal of the season on a breakaway. That momentum carried into the second period, where Erik Cernak and Jake Guentzel scored 2:10 apart to build a 3-1 advantage.
But Detroit didn’t go quietly.
Marco Kasper cut the deficit early in the third period, and the Red Wings surged late behind veteran playmaker Patrick Kane. With just over four minutes remaining, Kane found Alex DeBrincat on a 2-on-1, tying the game 3-3 and capping a furious comeback.
The assist was historic for Kane, marking his 1,400th career point. He becomes just the 24th player in NHL history to reach the milestone and joins Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin, and Evgeni Malkin as the only active players to hit that mark.
Despite surrendering the late equalizer, Tampa Bay regrouped quickly in overtime. Guentzel carried the puck into the offensive zone and fed Kucherov, who made no mistake at the net front for his 44th goal of the season.
Kucherov strengthens his MVP case yet again with his 2-point, game winning night.
Andrei Vasilevskiy was money for the Bolts tonight, saving 27 shots for Tampa Bay, while Cam Talbot made 18 saves for Detroit.
Tampa has struggled to get shots up as of late but can never complain about scoring 4 in just 22 attempts.
With the win, the Lightning pull even with the Montreal Canadiens for second place in the Atlantic Division, with each team set to play one final regular-season game. Tampa Bay will close its schedule Wednesday at home against the New York Rangers. A must win if the Bolts would like to secure home ice in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs.