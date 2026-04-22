Nikita Kucherov Snaps Playoff Goal Drought as Tampa Evens the Series
The Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens continued their physical clash in game 2 of the Eastern Conference's opening round. It what was yet another back-and-forth contest the
First Period
The Lightning got the party started early as Brandon Hagel scored just 8:40 into the contest, an elite goal that set the tone for the physical first period. The Canadiens were able to even up the scoring by capitalizing on yet another power-play opportunity (Lane Hutson, 1st career playoff goal). Tampa will have to be more disciplined than they have been the rest of the series, because if the Habs live on the power play, this series is theirs for the taking.
Multiple scraps, multiple penalties (30 minutes), and 31 hits to start the game set the tone for another great playoff game.
- 1-1 after 1.
- Shots on goal Habs 11 Bolts 6.
Second Period
The period opened up with a 4 on 4 which saw both teams gain momentum in the offensive zone. The Habs were able to get three great shots off, but Andrei Vasilevskiy made equally as great saves.
The fun wouldn't stop there as Brandon Hagel and Juraj Slafkovsky dropped the gloves, and Tampa's best player so far this series sent the Canadiens game one hero to the ground. Two thirty plus goal scorers getting in a fight, something you would never expect.
The story of the second period was the goal keepers, that was until the Lightning got sloppy late in the second period, losing the puck in the offensive zone, missing a shot on an open net (it was blocked by a skate) and failing to cover up in front of Vasilevskiy letting the Canadiens jump out to a 2-1 lead on this Josh Anderson goal.
- Shots are 21-17 Montreal, 2-1 Habs
Third Period
The third period started with the Canadiens on the power play thanks to the Lightning penalty before the second period ended, and they killed it. Tampa saw many chances early in the period with their best one coming from a J.J Moser shot off the post. Shortly after, Ivan Demidov was called for a tripping penalty, but it wouldn't matter as the Habs penalty kill unit shut down Tampa's opportunity.
But then, with 7:27 left in the third period, the Habs made a turnover in the Bolts zone, and after a missed shot at the top by Hagel, Kucherov got the puck on the rebound and executed a perfect wrap around to even the score at 2 (Kucherov's first playoff goal since 2023).
The Bolts undisciplined play would strike again with 2:15 remaining as Scott Sabourin committed an interference penalty on Josh Anderson. This put Tampa's penalty kill unit in a tough spot with 2:15 to play, as a goal would almost certainly put the game away. But Tampa's penalty kill unit prevailed, forcing yet another overtime contest.
Overtime
The Lightning entered this overtime contest having lost their last 7 playoff games that went to overtime. Tampa controlled the puck the majority of the overtime period getting numerous great shots up through the first 3 minutes. Rookie Jakub Dobes made great save after great save.
Tampa continued with the high pressure in both zones and had 8 shots to the Habs 0 with 7:18 to go.
That face off that occurred at 7:18 was won by Tampa, and J.J Moser hit the game winning goal.
Series is evened up 1-1, next contest Friday April 24th in Montreal.