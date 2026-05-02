Reactions From the Lightning's Stirring Win to Extend Series
In a series that has gone back and forth more than Forrest Gump playing ping-pong, the Tampa Bay Lightning needed over 69 minutes on the ice in Game 6 to break a scoreless tie in overtime.
Game 6 was cruising along Saturday evening as both goaltenders were razor sharp. Rookie Montreal goalie Jakob Dobes had his best performance in the playoffs, stopping all 29 shots he faced in regulation.
Dobes finished with 32 saves overall and had several great sequences throughout Game 6. Andrei Vasilevskiy was just a little bit better. The "Big Cat" was uneven through the first five games of the series, but showed why he is a finalist for the Veniza Trophy with a throwback performance.
The Bell Centre in Montreal was again a sea of red, and everyone on hand could feel the tension as the game wore on without either team lighting the lamp. This is the only series in round one that will see a seventh game, rightfully so for a matchup that has been incredibly even through six games.
Each team has scored 14 goals respectively, and every game has been decided by a single goal. Both teams are 2-1 on the road and the teams have alternated wins throughout the series. Tampa Bay allowed four power play goals in the first two games of the series, but have only surrendered one in the following four games. The last power play goal by the Canadiens was scored by Cole Caufield in the second period of Game 4, while the Lightning have killed 11 of the last 12 penalties.
Needless to say, the Montreal faithful were not thrilled after Game 6.
Habs coach Martin St. Louis was a bit more optimistic following the game.
Meanwhile, Tampa Bay coach John Cooper let everyone know the series isn't over yet.
Lightning star Nikita Kucherov has been more impactful in terms of shot volume, but has little to show for his efforts. Kucherov has just one goal in his last 56 playoff shots, which tied Game 2 in the third period. The top line for the Lightning is spending time in the offensive zone, with Brayden Point leading all players in the postseason with 52% zone time. Kucherov is second at 51.1%, while Darren Raddysh is second among all defensemen at 50.6% (all stats per NHL EDGE).
As long as both teams get off the tarmac in Florida, we should have a classic Game 7 from the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa.
Game 7 can be seen on TNT starting at 6pm EST.