Should the Lightning Explore a Trade for Dylan Larkin?
The NHL offseason has officially begun --although the Stanley Cup Final is still being played-- because Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin has officially requested a trade. Larkin (29) has been a Member of the Red Wings since he was 19 years old and has built an illustrious career.
So the rumor mill is starting to spin, and the Tampa Bay Lightning are at the center of attention as a recent report suggests that the Bolts could not only be exploring the former All-Star, but Tampa is on his short list of teams.
Larkin is a left-handed centerman who has scored 30 goals in each of the past five seasons and would instantly add production to Tampa's forward unit that already consists of Point, Cirelli, Gourde, Dominic James, and the many young prospects in the system.
That said, Tampa already has a lot of left handers, and parting with young talent for Larkin, who has failed to elevate Detroit, doesn't seem like a good idea, especially if you have to part with James, O'Reilley, Geekie, etc.
Larkin is making $8.7 million dollars, and in my eyes, it makes more sense to try and pay Raddysh and fill out the roster with smaller, smart moves, saving your chips for bigger potential trade candidates. Larkin is a good player, but for that cap hit, I don't see Julien BriseBois pulling the trigger, not with an impending decision on Raddysh, other trade options, and the time they've put into building their system.
Larkin simply doesn't move the needle for me, it's a move that would close Tampa's window rather than extend it. Pay Raddysh, add some face-off help, and get some right-handed forwards, don't send too much out to get an aging Larkin on a big contract.
Tampa May Never Be in the Race Anyway
After the latest reports it appears that Tampa may never even have the opportunity for the Red Wing's captain. As Larkin reportedly submitted the teams that he would waive his full NTC for.
If Larkin wouldn't waive his NTC for Tampa, it would never even matter, which is better for Tampa. Bringing in Larkin who requested a trade from Detroit, and now is handcuffing where they can send him.
At the end of the day, a Larkin-to-Tampa trade sounds a lot better on paper than it looks on the balance sheet. With the Lightning already left-hand heavy and needing to prioritize a new deal for Raddysh, giving up premium young talent for an $8.7 million cap hit just doesn't make sense.
If recent reports are true and Tampa isn’t even on Larkin's short list, it saves BriseBois from a high-stakes gamble. The Bolts are better off making smart, incremental moves this offseason rather than pushing all their chips in.