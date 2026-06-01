Tampa Bay Lightning Acquire Forward Jack Pridham from Blackhawks
The Tampa Bay Lightning made a move on Monday aimed at adding another intriguing prospect to their pipeline, acquiring the rights to forward Jack Pridham from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.
Pridham, 20, is coming off a breakout season with the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League and was one of the most productive offensive players in junior hockey. In 65 regular-season games, he scored 46 goals and totaled 90 points, finishing second in the OHL in goals and fifth in overall scoring. His 16 power-play goals were also among the league leaders, showcasing the offensive upside that likely caught Tampa Bay's attention.
The Ontario native elevated his game even further in the postseason. Pridham recorded 17 points in 18 playoff games, including a team-leading 15 assists, helping lead Kitchener to an OHL championship. He then played a major role in the Rangers' Memorial Cup run, posting five goals and nine points in four games to lead the tournament in scoring. He capped off the championship run with a goal and two assists in Kitchener's Memorial Cup-clinching victory.
Pridham also spent the season playing alongside fellow Lightning prospect Sam O'Reilly, giving Tampa Bay's development staff plenty of familiarity with his game. Across 113 career OHL games, Pridham has accumulated 73 goals and 144 points while posting a plus-60 rating, demonstrating both consistency and offensive growth throughout his junior career.
Originally selected by Chicago in the third round, 92nd overall, in the 2024 NHL Draft, Pridham attended the Blackhawks' training camp before being returned to Kitchener for the 2025-26 season. Rather than signing immediately, he has chosen the NCAA route and is expected to announce his college commitment in the coming days. That decision extends the Lightning's exclusive signing window, giving the organization additional time to evaluate and develop him before making a long-term commitment.
While there is no guarantee Pridham ultimately becomes an NHL contributor, this is exactly the type of low-risk move Tampa Bay has built a reputation on. The Lightning have consistently found value in overlooked and under-the-radar players, developing prospects who were not considered blue-chip talents into meaningful NHL contributors.
For the cost of a future third-round pick, Tampa Bay is betting that Pridham's offensive production and continued development could make him another success story in an organization that has built its identity on finding hidden gems.