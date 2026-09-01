Tampa Bay Lightning Well-Represented Among NHL's Top 50
The NHL returns this month, with preseason hockey beginning on the 19th, and September 20th for the Lightning.
The regular season also makes it's long awaited return this month. September 29th, there are six NHL contests, while the Lightning will have to wait until October 1st before their contest in New York against the Rangers.
With that said, we till have to wait until the puck drops, so news is slim. However, the NHL Network has begun their countdown of top 50 players in the National Hockey League, a list that looks certain to include numerous Bolts, starting with Branon Hagel and Brayden Point.
1. #47 Brandon Hagel
Hagel dropped one spot from his ranking last season, which is a questionable choice considering his strong 2025/26 campaign, especially in the playoffs. Hagel was Tampa's best player, he scored 6 goals, had 7 takeaways, and was a +6 for Tampa in the series. Nonetheless, Hagel is such an important factor for the Lightning and his spot in the top 50 just further confirms that fact.
2. #46 Brayden Point
Brayden Point dropped quite someway after his tough season, but no hope is lost with Point. He is still one of the Bolts best players and is looking to bounce back from his poor 2025-26 season. His 50 points were his lowest total since 2020-21, and his 1 playoff point was in large part to why the Lightning couldn't advance past Montreal. Point knows he has to return to form and Jon Cooper and Julien BriseBois have full confidence in his ability to do so.
Hagel and Point won't be the only two Bolts represented as Jake Guentzel, Andrei Vasilevsky and Nikita Kucherov are sure fire locks to be in the NHL's top 50, the question then becomes, how high?
The Bolts are looking to escape the first round of the NHL Playoffs for the first time in four years, and although last season was full of individual accolades, there is only one goal in mind. Hoist another Stanley Cup.
The Tampa Bay Lightning have the fire power to return to the top of the NHL's mountain, and NHL Network's list is sure to remind the hockey world of that fact. Now it is time for the Lightning to remind everyone of that on the ice.
Lightning hockey returns this month, and we are one step closer to seeing some of the NHL's best back on the ice.