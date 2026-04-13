The Lightning Come Home to Face the Red Wings in Critical Game
The Tampa Bay Lightning got a crucial win on the last game of their road trip against the Boston Bruins. The win keeps the Lightning in contention for first in the Atlantic --although they no longer control their own destiny-- and just need to win their last two games at home to lock up the Atlantic's 2 seed and getting home ice.
So next for the Lightning is a two game homestand, beginning with a matchup against the Detroit Red Wings. The Lightning have a 2-1 series lead on the Red Wings this season with their lone loss coming in Detroit in a 2-1 overtime thriller.
More than anything regarding seeding, results, and wins and losses. The Lightning need to get healthy, and find their identity, something they didn't have in their losses to Buffalo and Ottawa on the road.
John Cooper on their playoff positioning following Saturday's victory"
"We understand where we're slotted in here and probably need some help, but we do have a chance to get home ice," Cooper said. "So there's still something to play for."
Projected Goalies
Andrei Vasilevskiy- Andrei Vasilevskiy started all three contests for the Lightning, going 2-0-1 with a .935 save percentage and 1.96 goals against average
John Gibson- Gibson is 77/86 against the Lightning in goal this season and is third in the NHL with four shutouts.
Injury Report
Tampa Bay Lightning:
- Zemgus Girgensons — Day-to-day
- Darren Raddysh — Day-to-day
- Victor Hedman — Injured Reserve (IR-LT)
- Maxwell Crozier — Injured Reserve (IR-LT)
- Dominic James — Out 8–10 weeks (leg surgery)
Detroit Red Wings:
- Mason Appleton — Day-to-day
The Red Wings are officially eliminated from playoff contention for the 10th straight season, a streak that doesn't matchup with the team's illustrious history, but it could give the Bolts a slight advantage as many of the Red Wings players seemed checked out after their last loss where they were booed off of their home ice.
Tampa is getting closer to full strength and should have a playoff atmosphere at home while their super star Nikita Kucherov continues to strengthen his MVP case, something that his teammates can help with two more Lightning victories.
At home against Detroit is one the Lightning can't drop, especially as they get healthy, but they can't take Detroit lightly. A healthy Red Wings team is still a dangerous one despite not being a playoff squad, and the Lightning need their offense to step back up on their home ice.